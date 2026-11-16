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Driven: BMW's Electric M3 Is The Real Deal

BMW's first electric M3 packs 838 hp. After driving a prototype on track, I’m convinced it lives up to the badge.

Photo by: BMW

Jared Levenson

By: Jared Levenson

Nov 16, at 6:05pm ET

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It’s hard to count the number of times I’ve heard the same argument: electric vehicles can’t match the fun of a gas-powered car. At this point, that sentiment is bordering on cliché. And while I’ll admit that some EVs are downright boring, I cannot in good conscience say they all are.

Look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Korea’s punchy performance EV came along and showed the world how to replicate the driving experience of an internal combustion engine without burning a single drop of gasoline. Now other automakers are starting to borrow from Hyundai—a sentence I never thought I’d say. Ever.

In this case, though, I’m glad BMW is taking a page out of the Hyundai playbook with the newest M3 EV. And before you write off the idea of an electric M3, hear me out. We're talking more than 800 horsepower, a targeted 300 miles of range, charging speeds BMW says will be class-leading in America, and a sound inspired by one of BMW's greatest engines.

BMW flew me out to its private test track in France to drive a prototype of the latter and experience its new M eDrive system firsthand.

Pros

Performance You'd Expect From An M3

Sounds Like A V8

Magic Handling

Cons

Can Feel Heavy At Times

Only One Soundtrack

'Gears' Are Less Realistic Than Hyundai's

Designed With The Future In Mind

Photo by: BMW

If you like the design of the latest BMW i3, you should love the M3. The M model gets a more aggressive treatment that makes it poster-worthy for a new generation of car enthusiasts.

Just like the i3 and gas-powered 3 Series, the electric M3 does not share a platform with the upcoming gas-powered model, and the two cars have some interesting differences in length, wheelbase, and other measurements. BMW could have called this car the i3 M, but it felt confident enough to let it stand on its own as a proper M3.

Photos by: BMW

Photos by: BMW

I drove the camouflaged prototype pictured in this review, but BMW showed me the finished car as well. Compared to the i3, the M3 gets unique front and rear ends, wider wheel arches, and a new flax-based natural-fiber composite that replaces carbon fiber.

There are very subtle nods to past M3 generations in its design, like the square marker lights up front that are similar to the E30. The design is futuristic and will likely draw early criticism like the outgoing M3 did when it first debuted.

Game-Changing Specs

We’ve seen fast EVs before; in fact, straight-line acceleration is a staple for performance EVs. The M3 takes these attributes and adds superior on-track performance. I’m not just talking about setting quicker lap times, but driving longer, too.

BMW gave me some preliminary specifications, including a roughly 100.0 kilowatt-hour battery that should enable a 300-mile maximum range. That’s a far cry from the i3’s 468-mile rating due to the M3’s higher performance, stickier tires, and higher downforce.

Photo by: BMW

We’ve seen fast EVs before; in fact, straight-line acceleration is a staple for performance EVs. The M3 takes these attributes and adds superior on-track performance.

The M3 doubles the i3’s motor count from two to four (one for each wheel) and brings the total output to 838 hp and 858 lb-ft of torque. That's more power than any production M car BMW has ever built.

There are more powerful EVs on the market, but few can match the M3’s charging and regenerative capability. The i3 is already rapid, offering 400 kW max charging speeds. The M3 takes it further with up to 420 kW speeds, enough to gain 217 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Magic Braking Technology

Photo by: BMW

If that’s not impressive enough, the M3 can regain energy even more quickly under braking. BMW says the regenerative brakes will recoup electricity at up to 540 kilowatts. That number is difficult to comprehend, but here is how you can wrap your mind around it:

The M3 can use the brakes to recover around 50% of the energy spent when driving on a canyon road

After three laps around a track, the brakes will recoup one lap’s worth of energy

During one full-speed stop, the car can regenerate 1-3% of its battery

The braking in the M3 is so impressive, the car can come to a full stop (even at track speeds) without using the pads and rotors. This means your brakes will stay cooler and last longer, as will your battery, even during the most spirited driving sessions.

Copying (& Improving) Hyundai’s Homework

It’s a bit ironic that BMW had to copy Hyundai’s homework to add emotion to its EVs. After all, it was Albert Biermann, the former boss of BMW M, who landed on this solution.

By pumping in a simulated engine sound and cutting power to the wheels, the Ioniq 5 N made it feel like you were driving a gas car. BMW’s version consists of two systems: M eDrive and M eSound.

The former simulates six “stages” akin to gears in a transmission. Like the Hyundai N e-Shift system, M eDrive features automatic, manual, and off modes called Auto S, Manual S, and D, respectively. Placing the car into Auto S or Manual S will make it feel like there are six gears, while D delivers one continuous burst of acceleration, like a traditional EV.

While the system is similar to Hyundai’s, it’s different in one crucial way: BMW does not restrict torque to mimic the feeling of a gear change. That means the M3 delivers the exact same acceleration in all three shifting modes, while the Hyundai cars with N e-Shift will be slower when running with gears. I think Hyundai’s system feels slightly more realistic in how it behaves, but BMW’s is undoubtedly quicker.

Photo by: BMW

It’s a bit ironic that BMW had to copy Hyundai’s homework to add emotion to its EVs.

BMW also has another advantage over Hyundai: a bigger back catalog of performance cars.

Current M boss Frank Van Meel said he didn’t want to copy the sound of BMW’s previous engines, instead opting for a new one that pays homage to them. The result is a throaty audio track that reminds me of the E90 M3’s 4.0-liter S65 V8, the best-sounding M3 engine of all time (in my opinion).

You can put the M eSound system into off, mid, or max, the last of which fills the cabin with a shrieking soundtrack during hard acceleration. When you let off the throttle in Auto S or Manual S mode, the downshifts are accompanied by a sort of glitch sound that I can only describe as a digitized backfire.

Will everyone love the simulated sound? Probably not. But it’s certainly more visceral than the four-cylinder noise from Hyundai. I only wish BMW took it a step further and gave us a few more sound profiles.

Four Motors Make For Serious Cornering Magic

Photo by: BMW

The addition of the M eDrive and M eShift systems makes the M3 easier to control on-track thanks to the physical and audible sensations that mimic a gas car. The sound of an engine and shift points give drivers a reference point for how quickly to dive into corners. Removing them makes it tougher to judge speed going into a turn.

Because the M3 has four electric motors, it delivers more control over each wheel than a two-motor EV. It uses those motors to create some of the most advanced torque vectoring I’ve ever experienced.

Photos by: BMW

Photos by: BMW

Even in corners where I carried too much speed, the car would easily sort out understeer with throttle application. It slows down the inside wheel and over-drives the outside one to nudge the front end back in line like you are playing a racing game on easy mode. The driver barely needs to respond with the steering wheel since the Heart of Joy ECU can make corrections in under a millisecond.

The two rear motors produce 750 hp compared to 643 hp in the front, giving the M3 a rear power bias. This car is remarkably easy to slide using the same computing power that helps keep it in check when you want faster lap times. Even an inexperienced person can hop in the M3 and kick out the rear end like a Formula D driver.

Verdict: Yes, It's A Real M3

Photo by: BMW

When I first drove the Ioniq 5 N, I knew Hyundai stumbled on the solution that could make car enthusiasts fall in love with EVs. It was only a matter of time before other automakers developed their own interpretations, hopefully improving on Hyundai’s original idea.

The BMW M3 exists in a new stratosphere of electric performance. It takes the instant acceleration we've come to expect from EVs and combines it with handling capabilities that aren't just comparable to a gas-powered car, but potentially superior.

What do you think?

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Comments

There are things this car can do that simply aren't possible with an internal combustion engine. No conventional differential can match the torque vectoring of four independently controlled electric motors.

BMW hasn't just created a new kind of M3; it's redefined what an electric performance car can be.

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BMW M3 EV Prototype

Motor Four Independently Controlled

Battery ~100.0 Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion

Output 838 Horsepower / 858 Pound-Feet

Transmission Single-Speed Automatic (Simulated Six-Speed)

Drive Type All-Wheel Drive

EV Range ~300 Miles

Charge Time 217 Miles In 10 Minutes

Charge Type DC Fast Charging (Up To 420 kW)

Seating Capacity 5

On Sale 2027 (Expected)

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