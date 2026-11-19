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BMW Just Started Building Its First US-Made EV

Plant Spartanburg and nearby Woodruff now build BMW's first US electric SUV, backed by $1.7 billion and targeting about 70 units daily.

Photo by: BMW

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 3:52am ET

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BMW just started building its first fully electric model on American soil. The iX5 is now rolling down the line at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina, the result of a $1.7 billion investment the company poured into the site over the past two years.

Production ramped up this week, and BMW says the plant is turning out about 70 iX5 units a day. Dealerships should start seeing the SUV in the first quarter of 2027.

The battery packs come from Plant Woodruff, a new facility 15 miles down the road that began series production on November 13. Those first-generation cells arrive from AESC in China before BMW shifts to US-made cells from LG Energy Solution's Arizona plant later in the decade.

BMW iX5 US Production Starts At Plant Spartanburg

2027 BMW iX5 production in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Photo by: BMW

Of the $1.7 billion total, BMW put $1 billion into preparing Spartanburg itself for electric vehicle assembly. The remaining $700 million built Woodruff, which now supplies Gen6 battery packs for the iX5 and will eventually feed five more new BMW models arriving in 2027 built on the same architecture.

Raymond Wittmann, a BMW board member, called the moment "the start of the plant's next chapter, the largest in BMW's global production network." That is a notable claim for a factory that has built gas-powered X models for three decades.

Suppliers have reportedly been told to plan for around 60,000 iX5 units in 2027, a sharp cut from an earlier internal target of 100,000. BMW has not confirmed that figure publicly.

The iX5 is not BMW's only EV milestone this year. The automaker also kicked off i3 production in Munich as part of the same Neue Klasse program, while Spartanburg handles the first US-built model in the lineup.

Gallery: BMW iX5 production in Spartanburg, South Carolina

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Source: BMW

BMW iX5 Price, Range, Power, And Charging Figures

The 2027 iX5 60 xDrive starts at $79,800, and BMW rates it for up to 456 miles of range. That is a meaningful jump over what the brand's existing electric SUVs offer, and it puts the iX5 in range of some of the longest-legged EVs sold in the US today.

Charging performance looks strong on paper as BMW has demonstrated a peak rate of 464 kW on the Gen6 architecture, which should make for quick top-ups on road trips if that number holds up in real-world testing.

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Underneath the sheet metal, the iX5 delivers 578 horsepower and 593 pound-feet of torque, enough to hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. It measures 197.2 inches long, 78.7 inches wide and 68.9 inches high, dimensions roughly in line with the X5 it is based on.

BMW already sells a hydrogen iX5 version of this SUV giving the nameplate two distinct zero-emission paths under one roof. The battery-electric version is the one now coming off the Spartanburg line, and it is the one headed to US dealers first.

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Source: BMW

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