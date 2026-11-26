Home

Acura

Integra

News

America-Built Acura Integra Type S Is Heading To Japan, And There's A Twist

Ohio-built Acura Integra Type S reaches Japan in left-hand-drive form, marking the brand's first official launch in its home market.

Photo by: Acura

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 1:35am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Acura is selling a car in Japan for the first time in the brand's history, and it is not a quiet one. The Integra Type S goes on sale there December 18, built exactly as it is for American driveways.

That means a left-hand-drive performance sedan, built on an assembly line in Ohio, is headed to a country that drives on the left, and Honda isn't changing a bolt for the occasion.

Acura Integra Type S Arrives In Japan With US Specifications

American-Built Acura Integra Type S Arrives in Japan - Mount Fuji

Photo by: Acura

The Japanese-spec car is identical to the one sold in Ohio, Texas, or California with same 320-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC engine, same six-speed manual with automatic rev-matching, and same 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit display and head-up unit. Nothing was re-engineered for right-hand traffic.

Jun Jayaraman, senior vice president of the Manufacturing Management Center at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America said:

'The Acura Integra Type S arriving in Japan is a proud moment for our associates in Ohio who bring this exceptional high-performance sedan to life.'

Honda has exported more than 1.75 million Acura and Honda vehicles overseas since 1987. Nearly 300,000 of those went to Japan, and none of them wore an Acura badge once they got there.

Back home, the Type S is not a fringe trim. Since the Integra launched in 2022, the high-performance Type S variant has represented more than 10 percent of the Integra sales mix in the US, according to Honda. It has been especially important for attracting younger buyers to the nameplate.

Ohio-Built Acura Integra Type S Keeps Left-Hand Drive

American-Built Acura Integra Type S Arrives in Japan

Photo by: Acura

The car and its engine never leave Ohio until they are ready for a boat. The Integra Type S comes exclusively off the line at the Marysville Auto Plant, and its K20C engine is built exclusively at the Anna Engine Plant nearby.

Converting the car to right-hand drive for a limited Japanese run would have meant a separate production line, a separate parts supply, and a separate set of crash and emissions validations. Honda decided the car wasn't worth re-engineering for a market this small.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Left-hand drive isn't new to Japanese roads, either. Imported performance cars have sold there in left-hand configuration for decades, so buyers shopping this segment are used to the layout.

Honda is also using this program to boost exports from its US plants to Japan. Alongside the Integra Type S, the company plans to begin selling the US-built Honda Passport TrailSport Elite in Japan early next year.

More From Acura:

Acura Is Building An 'Adventure-Ready' SUV. Here's Everything We Know

2027 Acura Integra Type S Adds Heritage Edition Inspired By The Type R

Acura Adds New Blacked-Out Urban Spec Trim To 2027 Integra, ADX, And MDX

Honda’s New Ohio Plant Will Reportedly Build Next-Gen Acura MDX And Two Flagship SUVs

Source: Acura

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought





It's Official: Gordon Ramsay Is The New Host Of Top Gear





Toyota's Baby Land Cruiser Goes Full Off-Road Mode





Acura Is Building An 'Adventure-Ready' SUV. Here's Everything We Know





Hyundai's New Tucson Finally Gets A Hybrid Off-Road Trim

Latest Stories

America-Built Acura Integra Type S Is Heading To Japan, And There's A Twist Nov 26 - Manufacturing / Production -

The New Hyundai Elantra Almost Looked Very Different Nov 25 - Design -

What Happens To Concept Cars After The Auto Show Is Over? Sadly, Not All Of Them Survive Nov 25 - Motor101 -

It's Official: Gordon Ramsay Is The New Host Of Top Gear Nov 25 - Celebrity / Entertainment -

Acura Is Building An 'Adventure-Ready' SUV. Here's Everything We Know Nov 25 - Everything We Know -

Subaru's New Manual WRX Is Already Insanely Popular In Japan Nov 25 - Special Editions -

Volvo Invented The Modern Seatbelt. Then Gave Away The Idea For Free Nov 25 - Motor101 -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





2027 Acura Integra Type S Adds Heritage Edition Inspired By The Type R





The New Hyundai Elantra Almost Looked Very Different





Acura Adds New Blacked-Out Urban Spec Trim To 2027 Integra, ADX, And MDX





What Happens To Concept Cars After The Auto Show Is Over? Sadly, Not All Of Them Survive





Acura Is Building An 'Adventure-Ready' SUV. Here's Everything We Know





It's Official: Gordon Ramsay Is The New Host Of Top Gear





12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought