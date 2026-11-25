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Acura Is Building An 'Adventure-Ready' SUV. Here's Everything We Know

Acura's upcoming off-road SUV could share its underpinnings with the Honda Passport. Here's what to expect when it arrives in 2028.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 25, at 12:00pm ET

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Off-road SUVs are so hot right now. Honda has found success with the Passport TrailSport, which is even more capable for 2027. Now, Acura wants in on the action, developing an “adventure-ready” SUV that will expand the brand into a new segment when it arrives in 2028.

Details are still scarce. Acura teased the new SUV in October with an image of a rugged wheel and all-terrain tire kicking up dirt, hinting at its off-road ambitions without revealing much else. We expect it to share much of its mechanical foundation with the Honda Passport while adding unique styling, a more luxurious interior, and additional technology.

Acura has confirmed the SUV will arrive in the first half of 2028, but it hasn't revealed the name, specifications, or pricing. There's still plenty we don't know, but here's everything we know so far about Acura's upcoming adventure-ready SUV.

What Will Acura Call It?

Acura Off-Road SUV Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Acura has not given its "adventure-ready" SUV a proper name. However, just days after announcing the new off-road model, Honda filed several trademarks on October 16 that could offer a few clues. The automaker filed applications for TDX, LDX, Type-Trail, and Type T.

It’s unclear which names Acura intends to use, or whether all four will make it onto production vehicles. The TDX and LDX likely represent new model names, while Type T and Type-Trail are likely trims or branding for specialized versions.

Acura already uses Type S to identify its high-performance vehicles. A Type-Trail or Type T designation would make sense for an off-road-oriented SUV, giving Acura a TrailSport equivalent.

What Will It Look Like?

Acura Off-Road SUV Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Acura hasn’t shown the SUV’s bodywork, but Honda’s Passport provides a reasonable starting point, and we expect it to provide the bones for the new rugged model. We expect the new SUV to have a relatively upright profile with a more aggressive appearance than Acura’s current crossovers.

Our rendering imagines a squared-off front end with slim daytime running lights. The headlights are integrated lower into the front bumper, and at the back, our Acura incorporates the brand’s new lighting signature that debuted on the Nexera Vision concept in August.

Its distinctive "V" signature takes inspiration from Acura’s stylized “A” logo. The automaker has confirmed that the Nexera’s design direction will influence future production models, with the new RDX being the first to feature the new design language.

Inside, expect a more premium cabin than the Passport offers. Acura will likely differentiate the cabin with higher-quality materials, additional technology, and other upscale features. The Nexera Vision also previews a new interior design direction for Acura, though the production SUV's cabin will likely prioritize comfort and practicality over the concept's more dramatic styling.

What Platform Will It Ride On?

Acura hasn’t disclosed the platform or mechanical details of its new SUV, but the Honda Passport is a logical starting point.

The Passport is already a mid-size SUV with genuine off-road credentials, especially the popular TrailSport trim. Honda recently improved the 2027 model with a reengineered suspension that increases the ground clearance to 9.65 inches. It also improves the approach and departure angles, which now measure 25 degrees each.

The Passport TrailSport’s all-wheel-drive system, off-road drive modes, and underbody protection will likely form the foundation of Acura’s new model. The luxury brand could make its own suspension and chassis adjustments, but we don’t know how much original Honda hardware it will retain.

What Powertrain Will It Have?

If the Acura is based on the Honda, it could use the same naturally aspirated 3.5-liter J35Y8 V6 engine. In the 2027 Passport, it produces 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Honda’s i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system.

This would give Acura a familiar, proven powertrain, though the company could make changes. A more powerful engine is another possibility, particularly if the brand wants to differentiate its SUV from Honda’s.

Honda Passport V6

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

How Much Will It Cost?

Acura hasn’t announced pricing for its new SUV, but we expect it to start above $50,000. The 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport starts at $51,590, including the $1,595 destination charge.

The Acura should command a premium over its Honda counterpart, with its more upscale interior and luxury appeal. Depending on how Acura positions the model and how much standard equipment it includes, the starting price could climb considerably higher.

When Will It Debut?

Acura hasn’t announced when it will reveal its new SUV, but it has confirmed that the model will go on sale in the first half of 2028. That gives Acura plenty of time to show a concept or prototype before the production version arrives.

What do you think?

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A debut sometime in 2027 makes sense, but nothing is confirmed. Until then, we will have to wait for Acura to share more details about its modern off-road-focused SUV.

We will likely see a concept early next year, before a production model debuts toward the end of 2027. The Passport TrailSport gives us a good idea of what the new model could offer mechanically, but its design, powertrain, and off-road equipment remain largely a mystery.

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