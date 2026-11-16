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2027 Acura Integra Type S Adds Heritage Edition Inspired By The Type R

Blazing Phoenix Yellow, a $2,300 premium, and 700 manual-only cars make the 2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition special.

Photo by: Acura

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 2:23am ET

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Acura is giving the Integra Type S a yellow paint job that means something. The automaker is building just 700 units of a Heritage Edition for the US market, finished in Blazing Phoenix Yellow, to honor the DC2 Integra Type R that reached US showrooms in the late 1990s.

The Heritage Edition debuted on November 14 at the Super Street After Dark event in Santa Ana, California. It's headed to Acura dealers in December alongside an updated standard Type S. Shoppers who want the yellow car will need to move fast, and pay a bit more for it.

Price For Only 700 Cars

2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition

Photo by: Acura

Pricing for the Heritage Edition starts at $58,295, a figure that includes the $1,395 destination charge. That's a $2,300 premium over the regular 2027 Type S, which carries a total price of $55,995.

That premium buys paint, wheels, and badges. It doesn't buy more power, more torque, or a different transmission.

Every 2027 Type S, Heritage Edition included, runs the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The engine sends that output to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. There's no automatic option on any Type S, a point Acura has held onto even as rivals like the 2027 Honda Civic Type R keep the stick-shift faithful around, too.

Fuel economy sits at 21 mpg city, 28 highway, and 24 combined for both versions. Acura builds the Integra Type S in Marysville, Ohio, with the K20C engine coming out of Honda's Anna Engine Plant, also in Ohio.

Gallery: 2027 Acura Integra Type S And Heritage Edition

12

Source: Acura

Styling And DC2-Inspired Details

The Heritage Edition's defining feature is a paint color no other 2027 Integra offers. Blazing Phoenix Yellow is exclusive to these 700 cars, a direct nod to the yellow DC2 Integra Type R that Acura sold in the US three decades ago.

Inside, the car gets a titanium shift knob, a small but deliberate throwback to the manual-only ethos the DC2 built its reputation on. Outside, 19-inch, 10-spoke wheels get a copper finish, paired with black Type S badges that stand out against the yellow body.

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The regular 2027 Type S isn't left stock, either. Acura updated every Type S for the new model year with gloss black wheels, black mirror caps, and yellow brake calipers, a smaller hint of the same color theme without the full Heritage treatment.

Acura's broader habit of leaning on its Type R and Type S history isn't new. The brand built an Integra tribute race car for a different anniversary, and Honda itself has started funneling more racing parts onto road cars. The Heritage Edition fits that pattern, a limited, backward-looking trim built on hardware that hasn't changed.

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Acura Adds New Blacked-Out Urban Spec Trim To 2027 Integra, ADX, And MDX

Honda’s New Ohio Plant Will Reportedly Build Next-Gen Acura MDX And Two Flagship SUVs

Ayrton Senna's Legendary Honda NSX Just Set An Auction Record: $1.17 Million

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Source: Acura

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