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A Car Dealer Spent 40 Years Collecting Muscle Cars. Now He's Ready To Sell

The collection includes Camaros, Trans Ams, Grand Nationals, and a 1985 IROC-Z with just 200 miles.

Photo by: John Clay Wolfe

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 28, at 2:00pm ET

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When you buy and sell cars for a living, you can keep the ones you like, which is what one longtime Ohio dealer has done. He has spent roughly 40 years quietly amassing a collection of classic American muscle cars, many from General Motors, but now he’s ready to start selling them.

In a new YouTube video, dealer John Clay Wolfe gets to pick through the collection and make some deals. The collection includes Chevrolet Camaros, Pontiac Trans Ams, Buick Grand Nationals, and even a 2000 Ford SVT Lightning.

The Deals

Among the more interesting purchases is a 1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z with just 200 miles on the odometer, which Wolfe agrees to buy for $45,000. He also buys a white-on-red Chevrolet Corvette C3 with a bad transmission for $7,000.

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The two could not agree on every car. Wolfe passed on several vehicles where the seller's asking price left too little room for profit, while others needed more work than he was willing to take on.

If you are interested in buying any of the cars Wolfe has purchased, they will be for sale December 23 at Manheim Dallas. Wolfe says he plans to offer around 100 vehicles with no reserve. Interested buyers will need someone with a dealer's license to participate.

The Classics

This Forgotten Jeep Sat In The Woods For Decades. Now Someone Wants To Save It

This Corvette Sat Abandoned For 25 Years. Then It Got Its First Deep Clean

Source: John Clay Wolfe / YouTube via Guessingheadlights.

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