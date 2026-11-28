Home

News

Motorhomes

This Massive Off-Road Camper Has a Washing Machine. And Two Kitchens

The Chinese Armadillo Defier XT is nearly 20 feet long and weighs at least 17,200 pounds.

Photo by: Armadillo RV

By: Fabian Grass

Translated by: Anthony Alaniz

Published by: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 28, at 9:00am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

The Armadillo Defier XT is just shy of the 20-foot mark, missing it by about 0.2 inches. That's still enough space for the Chinese builder to fit three sleeping berths, two kitchens, and a washer with a drying function. The MAN also carries its own water for washing day, with a 105-gallon fresh water tank and a 79-gallon diesel tank for driving.

There's a small catch with the 20-foot measurement. Armadillo measures 19.7 feet without the spare tire and storage boxes at the rear, and anyone standing in front of the MAN might find other dimensions more interesting. The Defier XT is 8.37 feet wide and 11.32 feet high.

The manufacturer lists the lowest empty weight as 17,200 pounds. In Germany, you'd already need a Class C license just to drive to the bakery.

8

Source: Armadillo RV

Under the structure lies a MAN TGM 13.320 with a 6.9-liter inline-six engine. The diesel delivers 320 hp and 922 lb-ft of torque, with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF handling gear changes. The all-wheel drive is permanent. For challenging sections, the differentials on the front axle, between the axles, and on the rear axle can be locked. The front is suspended on leaf springs, while the rear uses air suspension.

The way Armadillo utilizes space is best seen at the rear. During the day, three people can dine there in a round seating area. In the evening, a double bed electrically lowers over the cushions. With a length of 6.56 feet, even taller campers will be comfortable, though at 3.94 feet wide, you should be comfortable sharing the space. For those who prefer sleeping alone, a fixed single bed measuring 6.23 by 2.95 feet is available at the front of the cabin.

Photos by: Armadillo RV

While traveling, all three sit up front in the cab. If you want to make a quick coffee during a rain break, you'll need to step outside briefly. There's no passage to the living cabin. However, an electrically extending three-step staircase deploys at the side entrance. Inside, teak wood with inlaid rubber strips continues the flooring. The cabin itself is made from fiberglass-reinforced sandwich panels and rests on a three-point-mounted subframe.

Cooking is done inside on an induction hob with an exhaust hood. There is also a microwave and a 40-gallon refrigerator. In good weather, the space next to the entrance door might be more popular. Armadillo has installed a second kitchen with a sink and gas cartridge stove under the 13-foot-long awning.

Photos by: Armadillo RV

The need for 105 gallons of fresh water in a 20-foot vehicle becomes clear when you look at the bathroom. There's a fixed wet cell with a shower and a radiator. Additionally, a wall-mounted washing machine travels along, capable of holding 6.6 pounds of laundry and drying it afterwards. Only the toilet operates without flush water. For extended stays off-grid, it's worth keeping an eye on the second tank gauge, as the gray water tank holds only 26 gallons, a quarter of the fresh water supply.

For the cooktop, washing machine, and other consumers, Armadillo installs a lithium-iron-phosphate battery with 940 amp hours. At the specified 24 volts, this equals around 22.6 kilowatt-hours. Eight solar panels on the roof provide a total of 880 watts, while the inverter delivers five kilowatts. Heating and hot water are managed by a fuel-powered combination unit. Underfloor heating in the living area helps prevent cold feet.

Photos by: Armadillo RV

What do you think?

View

Comments

In China, Armadillo charges 2.58 million yuan for the Defier XT. As of the exchange rate on November 19, that's around $381,000. For that, you get an expedition vehicle where three people can cook, shower, and even dry their clothes. The only luxury we might miss at that price? A few more inches of width in the double bed.

If the Defier XT seems too Chinese for your taste, the Bimobil EX 462 offers a good alternative. This compact colossus rides on an Iveco Eurocargo base, measuring 24.93 feet, with permanent all-wheel drive and a 105-gallon water tank. For those seeking something more radical, consider the Kodiak 6x6 from R Truck-France: 36 feet long, six driven wheels, and 440 hp. Compared to these giants, the Armadillo remains a relatively compact compromise.

Camper Fun

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach Turns Electric Van Into A Camper, Sleeps Two Off The Grid

Forget The Sprinter. Someone Made A Cute New Kia Electric Camper Van

The Ford Nugget Isn't Food: Cute Camper Van Turns 40

One Of Europe's Most Popular Camper Vans Gets A Major Redesign

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought





Surprise! Volkswagen Brings Back The Manual Golf GTI, But Not For Long





German Economist Says Selling Volkswagen To China Wouldn't Be A Bad Idea





The Hyundai Mercury Is A Battery-Swapping EV For China





The On-Again-Off-Again TVR Griffith Is Back, And Lotus Is Helping Build It

Latest Stories

This Massive Off-Road Camper Has a Washing Machine. And Two Kitchens Nov 28 - Motorhomes -

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Vs Ford Bronco Badlands: Which Off-Roader Is Actually Better? Nov 27 - Comparisons -

Michael Schumacher’s Porsche Carrera GT Is Going to Auction With A Remarkable Paper Trail Nov 27 - For Sale -

Toyota Raises 2027 Tacoma Prices And Slashes Its Free Maintenance Program Nov 27 - Pricing -

Surprise! Volkswagen Brings Back The Manual Golf GTI, But Not For Long Nov 27 - Special Editions -

Porsche Patents A Steering Wheel That Changes Shape In Sport Mode Nov 27 - Patents & Trademarks -

Volvo Says Humanoid Robots Will Work Alongside Line Workers Nov 27 - Manufacturing / Production -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Meet Volkswagen's First-Ever Electric California Camper





Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Vs Ford Bronco Badlands: Which Off-Roader Is Actually Better?





One Of Europe's Most Popular Camper Vans Gets A Major Redesign





Michael Schumacher’s Porsche Carrera GT Is Going to Auction With A Remarkable Paper Trail





This Trailer Drives Itself Into The Campsite





Toyota Raises 2027 Tacoma Prices And Slashes Its Free Maintenance Program





The Ford Nugget Isn't Food: Cute Camper Van Turns 40