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Genesis GV90 Uses Two Different Infotainment Systems At Once

Genesis GV90 splits driving and entertainment between Pleos Connect and LG webOS, creating slow mode changes, duplicated apps, and manual call recovery.

Photo by: Motline (YouTube)

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 25, at 5:16am ET

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Genesis built the GV90's infotainment around two separate operating systems sharing one screen. The luxury electric SUV switches between Hyundai Motor Group's new Pleos Connect platform and LG's webOS depending on how the display is positioned.

A recent review found the handoff between them isn't fully sorted out yet. The setup affects anyone considering the GV90 once it reaches American showrooms.

Genesis of Huntsville points to Genesis' own US site, which calls it the all-new 2028 GV90 and says it is arriving in early 2027. No exact on-sale date or ordering details have been confirmed yet.

Motor1 has reached out to Genesis to confirm the timing and operating-system details and will update this story if the company responds.

Genesis GV90 Dual OS: Pleos Connect Handles Driving

Genesis GV90's Pleos Connect and webOS infotainment Operating Systems

Photo by: Motline (YouTube)

In its compact driving position, the GV90's center display runs Pleos Connect, the first Genesis deployment of Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation infotainment platform. It's built on Android Automotive OS and opens the door to third-party apps through the group's own Pleos App Market.

Genesis describes the pop-up OLED Cinematic Display as 23.6 inches wide while driving. The visible area expands to 24.6 inches when the screen rises to its extended position.

In driving mode it handles navigation, vehicle data, and climate controls. Hyundai Motor Group is rolling Pleos Connect out across the lineup, including upcoming Kia models.

Raise the display to its full extended size while the vehicle is parked, and it grows to 24.6 inches and switches entirely to LG's webOS. A separate test drive reported the GV90 skips a traditional gauge cluster altogether. Speed, range, and battery level instead show up through a 25-inch head-up display.

Review outlet Motline covered the dual-system split in detail inside its infotainment chapter, timestamping the operating-system discussion at roughly the 23-minute mark of the video. The outlet judged the car against steep expectations, noting it costs around 200 million won (about $150,000) in Korea.

LG webOS Adds Streaming, but the GV90 Has Two YouTube Apps

Switching to webOS unlocks Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube, the kind of streaming menu buyers expect from a living-room-grade display. Motline called the extended screen "stunning" to look at. The outlet flagged it as slow to respond once you start navigating through menus.

The split creates an odd redundancy. Pleos Connect and webOS each run their own app environment, so the GV90 effectively carries two separate YouTube apps rather than one shared login and watch history.

A passenger streaming video in extended mode gets a different app than the one available through the driving interface.

Phone calls expose the same seam. An incoming call while the display is in webOS mode gets routed through LG's interface, and once the call ends, the system doesn't automatically snap back. The driver has to manually switch the screen back to the vehicle's native layout.

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Motline, as summarized by The Korean Car Blog, argued that Genesis could smooth many of these rough edges with software or over-the-air updates. Reviewers also found the GV90's Gleo AI assistant can adjust seat temperature by locating who is speaking. It can't yet close the roof blind, operate window curtains directly, or toggle massage functions on its own.

Genesis has already begun sales of the GV90 and GV90 Neolun in Korea. The dual-OS pop-up display, Pleos Connect, Gleo AI and a 25-inch head-up display are all listed as production equipment now shipping to customers.

More From Genesis:

Genesis Is Exploring A Road Legal X Skorpio With 1,100 Horsepower

Genesis Hints At 'Performance Hybrids' As A Path Forward

Genesis G80 And GV80 Finally Go Hybrid, With Over 500 Miles Of Range

Genesis Patents X Gran Coupe And Convertible, Is Production Next?

Source: Motline (YouTube) via TheKoreanCarBlog

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