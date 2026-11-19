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Genesis G80 And GV80 Finally Go Hybrid, With Over 500 Miles Of Range

The G80 sedan and GV80 SUV share a turbocharged hybrid powertrain that promises significantly better fuel economy.

Photo by: Genesis

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 19, at 12:31pm ET

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Genesis has just revealed two new members of its growing lineup: the G80 Hybrid sedan and GV80 Hybrid SUV. Both feature the automaker's newest hybrid powertrain, which promises stout power output and serious efficiency gains compared to the gas-only models.

These models mark Genesis's first foray into the hybrid market. This is an important step for a brand eager to expand its customer base, and these models offer greater appeal to a larger pool of car shoppers.

Not everyone wants a pure EV, but many are eager to avoid the high costs of constantly refueling at the pump. Genesis hybrids with promises of a driving range greater than 500 miles appear especially attractive as the newest members of the automaker's lineup.

Liquid-Cooled Hybrid Technology

Photo by: Genesis

Genesis fits both the G80 and GV80 with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors. A seven-speed automatic dishes out the oomph, with 347 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. That torque figure matches the output of the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, which remains available.

This hybrid powertrain marks the first time any vehicle in the Hyundai Motor Group utilizes a battery pack with liquid cooling. Per the automaker, this enables greater thermal efficiency and management compared to an air-cooled system. This also allows Genesis to make greater use of the pack's available power.

Drive Further

Photo by: Genesis

Efficiency gains extend beyond talks of thermal management. Genesis says both its hybrid sedan and SUV improve fuel efficiency by 30 and 24 percent, respectively, compared to their gas-only counterparts.

Both vehicles have an estimated driving range of more than 500 miles. That gives you plenty of time to soak up the rather nicely appointed interiors.

Buyers can equip either vehicle with quilted Nappa leather, Black Ash wood trim, and an available Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.

Photo by: Genesis

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There's no word on price yet. Genesis says it will dole out more information as we get closer to the production launch of both vehicles, which is early next year. The price swing on a 2026 gas-only G80 runs from right around $60k to a tick over $80k. I'd expect the hybrid models to lean toward the higher end of the G80 and GV80 price range.

But you're getting a luxury vehicle capable of around 30 miles per gallon. For many car shoppers, that could be worth the price of entry. The G80 and GV80 could already be a hit before they even hit dealer lots.

More Genesis News

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Genesis Patents X Gran Coupe And Convertible, Is Production Next?

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