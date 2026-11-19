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Genesis Hints At 'Performance Hybrids' As A Path Forward

Also, the company says that Magma is 'a good fit' for the G70's segment.

Photo by: Genesis

Brandon Turkus

By: Brandon Turkus

Nov 19, at 4:30pm ET

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When Genesis introduced the GV80 Hybrid and G80 Hybrid, it might not have seemed all that significant. The two cars look identical to their ICE-only counterparts and carry very similar equipment and trimmings.

But reading between the lines of Hyundai Motor Group President and CEO José Muñoz’s presentation during last night’s debut, there’s a broader shift afoot at Genesis with hybrids and EREVs taking center stage. And it could spell more performance.

Genesis’ Director of Product Planning Ash Corson reinforced our impression of Muñoz’s comments during a media roundtable today at the LA Auto Show. In particular, he hinted at something exciting for Genesis when asked about how hybrids fit into the luxury brand’s burgeoning performance image. He said:

'The performance hybrid, with a heavy ICE component, that’s what resonates with enthusiasts; the sound, the feeling of the powertrain. Performance hybrids are where luxury performance is at.'

Genesis Magma GT Concept

Photo by: Genesis

That’s a pretty serious statement, even if it might seem obvious to anyone who’s spent more than two minutes watching top-flight motorsports. After all, Genesis is coming off its first competitive season in WEC, where its GMR-001 Hypercar program pairs a 3.2-liter V8 with a spec hybrid system.

So the idea of a performance hybrid isn’t totally foreign to the brand. And Corson seemed aware of the importance of tying that work into the company’s road-going performance cars. He added:

'Our planning really takes into account what type of vehicle the powertrain is in, and also, when possible, ties it to authenticity, which we believe is racing.'

And if you’ll indulge us in some speculation (which we’ll back up in just a second), Corson’s comment about types of vehicles is telling. The company’s lone effort so far, the all-electric GV60 Magma, is a bit player. It’s only available in 14 US states.

Hyundai has teased, via concepts, additional entries in the Magma lineup, but so far none have materialized. When asked about that, Corson made a pointed suggestion:

'A performance SUV, that type of powertrain, a performance hybrid, fits quite well.'

Genesis GV60 Magma

Photo by: Genesis

Beyond the idea of Genesis introducing something like a hybridized GV80 Magma to challenge the BMW X5M—yes, we love that idea—Corson was asked about the future of the Magma brand. He was noncommittal there, calling its evolution "organic," but when questioned about the aging G70 sedan, he was more open, saying:

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'You’re speaking to a product planning director who really values [the G70’s compact luxury sedan] segment because it brings a younger, more diverse, and more enthusiastic buyer to the mix. And obviously we’ve announced Magma. Those are a good fit, in many ways, for that type of segment.'

It’s unclear just what the next Magma-branded vehicle will be. But based on this conversation with Corson, there will be one, and when it arrives, it’ll probably be a hybrid.

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