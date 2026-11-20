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Genesis Is Exploring A Road Legal X Skorpio With 1,100 Horsepower

Muñoz is pushing for a road-going Genesis X Skorpio by 2030, but crash rules, emissions, and suspension tuning stand in the way.

Photo by: Genesis

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 4:00am ET

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Genesis is seriously weighing a road-legal version of the X Skorpio, the twin-turbo desert runner it paraded across the dunes of the United Arab Emirates in January. Hyundai Motor Group CEO José Muñoz told reporters at the Los Angeles Auto Show that the automaker is working with its designers to figure out how to get the concept into production.

Muñoz pointed to a potential timeline of 2030, pending final approval of the project. He said dealers and prospective buyers who have seen the concept have pushed hard for Genesis to build it.

Production Plans Point To 2030

Genesis X Skorpio Concept 2026

Photo by: Genesis

Genesis has not confirmed a launch, and Muñoz's comments describe an exploration rather than a greenlit program. Genesis is working with designers to bring the X Skorpio concept to market, as reported by Automotive News, with 2030 floated as the earliest realistic date.

Genesis director of product planning Ash Corson said when asked about the brand's off-road ambitions:

'We are growing very quickly so there is a lot of white space opportunities for us, but they have to fit with our evolving identity, including Magma.'

Corson also laid out the engineering tension at the heart of any off-road Genesis: a suspension soft enough to survive dunes and whoops has to behave on pavement too. "If the shocks are tuned correctly, that makes it a dream to drive on the street," he said, acknowledging how hard that balance is to hit.

Genesis already has a taste for this space. The brand built an off-road supercar concept and ran a modified off-roader up a hill climb earlier this year, groundwork that makes the X Skorpio look less like a one-off stunt.

Genesis X Skorpio Concept Brings 1,100 Horsepower Off-Road

Genesis X Skorpio Concept Hillclimb

Photo by: Genesis

The concept Genesis unveiled in the Rub' al Khali desert runs a twin-turbo V8 rated at 1,100 horsepower, with 850 pound-feet of torque. It rides on 40-inch off-road tires mounted to 18-inch beadlock wheels built to stay seated at low pressure over rough terrain.

Underneath sits a tubular frame with a full roll cage, and the body panels mix fiberglass, carbon fiber and Kevlar. Genesis designed those panels to be swapped out quickly after the kind of damage a desert run inevitably inflicts.

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None of that reads like a vehicle built to meet US crash standards or pass emissions certification in its current form. A production Skorpio would need a reworked structure, a street-legal powertrain calibration and safety equipment the dune-runner skips entirely, which is likely why Genesis presents 2030 as conditional.

Genesis has other reference points to draw from, including its recently detailed GV90, and the X Gran Equator Concept show the brand already stretching its performance identity before the X Skorpio enters the conversation.

Gallery: 2026 Genesis X Skorpio Concept

14

Source: Genesis

More From Genesis:

Genesis Hints At 'Performance Hybrids' As A Path Forward

Genesis G80 And GV80 Finally Go Hybrid, With Over 500 Miles Of Range

Hyundai Recalls 94,000 Genesis Models Over Power Seat Fire Risk

Genesis Patents X Gran Coupe And Convertible, Is Production Next?

Sources: Automotive News, Edmunds

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