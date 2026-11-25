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US Road Deaths Drop To One Of Their Lowest Levels In History

NHTSA reports a 2.5 percent drop in 2026 road deaths, with the fatality rate falling to 1.02 despite rising vehicle miles.

Photo by: CarNewsChina

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 25, at 3:57am ET

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Traffic deaths in the United States fell to 16,750 in the first half of 2026, the lowest half-year total since 2015. That's a 2.5 percent drop from the 17,175 fatalities recorded over the same stretch in 2025.

Americans logged more miles behind the wheel over that span, too. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicle miles traveled rose 0.8 percent during the same period, so the roads carried more traffic and still produced fewer deaths.

Traffic Deaths Fell In First Half Of 2026

Mercedes-Benz CLA High-Speed Crash Test

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison presented the numbers as proof of sustained momentum. Morrison said:

'We've made progress on road safety, but the Trump Administration isn't letting up. Even with near-record low fatality rates, we will continue to work with a sense of urgency to make sure more Americans get home safely.'

Safety researchers watch the fatality rate because it accounts for how much driving happens. That rate dropped to 1.02 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down from 1.05 a year earlier. It's roughly on par with the agency's full-year 2025 rate of 1.10, itself the second-lowest annual figure in US history.

Morrison tied the improvement to the agency's Pathways to Safer Streets initiative. He described it as targeting "the leading causes of traffic deaths, from reckless driving to impaired driving, while funding critical lifesaving measures like prehospital blood programs." The plan also backs emergency blood-transfusion programs that research shows cut mortality for severe trauma patients by 37 percent.

NHTSA projects 35 states and Puerto Rico saw fatality decreases in the first half of 2026. A smaller group of states moved in the opposite direction, in ways that track with how states set their own highway speed limits and enforcement priorities.

Vehicle Miles Traveled Rose As The Fatality Rate Declined

California Highway

The pace of improvement wasn't steady through the half-year. Fatalities fell 5 percent in the first three months of 2026, then slowed to just a 0.2 percent drop in the second quarter. NHTSA hasn't fully explained the deceleration, though it mirrors patterns seen in prior years as enforcement and seasonal driving shift.

Alcohol and speeding remain the two biggest drivers of fatal crashes nationally. NHTSA's most recent full-year data, covering 2024, put total road deaths at 39,254. Of those, 11,904 involved an alcohol-impaired driver and 11,288 were tied to speeding. Roughly 30 percent of all traffic fatalities involve a driver with a blood alcohol concentration at or above 0.08 grams per deciliter.

Not every category is improving. Bicyclist deaths rose 4 percent to 1,148 in 2025, continuing a troubling run after 2023 produced the highest bicyclist death toll in more than four decades.

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That increase stands out against the broader downward trend. Enforcement gains clearly aren't reaching every type of road user equally.

Separately, NHTSA this week pushed back the compliance deadline for FMVSS No. 127, the federal standard requiring automatic emergency braking on new light vehicles, by two years. The agency's own regulatory analysis estimated the standard would prevent 362 fatalities and 24,000 injuries once fully phased in.

More From NHTSA:

The NHTSA Wants To Fix America's Outdated Headlight Rules

NHTSA Demands Sworn Answers On Tesla Cybercab, $139 Million At Risk

Buckle Up: Rear Seat Belt Alerts Mandatory Starting 2027

NHTSA Wants To Change the Way Trucks and SUVs Look

Source: NHTSA

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