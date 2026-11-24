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Chrysler Recalls 82,843 Ram 1500 Trucks Over Brake Software Bug That Could Disable Safety Features

ABS software can trigger false brake lights, disable stability control, and let Ram 1500 Classic trucks shift from Park without the pedal pressed.

Photo by: Stellantis

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 7:48am ET

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Chrysler is recalling 82,843 Ram 1500 Classic pickups. Software in the anti-lock brake module can misread a normal brake pedal and trigger a chain of electrical faults.

The recall covers 2022-2024 model-year trucks built between September 12, 2022, and October 2, 2024. It traces to the brake pedal position sensor failing to adapt correctly to pedal drift over time.

Chrysler's parent company, FCA US, will notify dealers on November 26, 2026. Owner letters follow by January 14, 2027.

82,843 Trucks Are Affected

2024 Ram 1500 Classic

Photo by: Stellantis

The recall is documented in NHTSA's Part 573 safety recall report, filed under campaign number 26V756. It covers 82,843 Ram 1500 Classic trucks, a model Stellantis kept in production alongside the newer fifth-generation Ram 1500 for budget-minded buyers and fleets.

On February 5, 2026, FCA US Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance learned from its Proactive Safety Field Data Review team of seven Vehicle Owner Questionnaires. Those reports described brake lamps staying illuminated and Electronic Stability Control warnings on a 2022-2023 commercial truck fleet.

Between February and March 2026, FCA US contacted that fleet to inspect the vehicles and analyze the issue. By October 21, 2026, the automaker had logged three field reports, twelve customer assistance records, 6,001 warranty claims, and one crash potentially connected to the ABS software fault.

FCA US says it's aware of one crash potentially linked to the defect, and no injuries were reported. Owners can check their vehicle identification number on NHTSA's recall lookup tool starting November 26, 2026, when the involved VINs become searchable on NHTSA.gov.

Stellantis has issued other safety actions this year. The company previously recalled 1.5 million Ram 1500 trucks over rear seat belt anchors, and a separate campaign hit more than 850,000 Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler vehicles earlier this year.

ABS Software Risks Include Brake Lights And Driver Assistance

2024 Ram 1500 Classic

Photo by: Stellantis

According to NHTSA's recall report, "a BPPS and brake pedal that do not correctly adapt may cause the brake lights to illuminate without application of the brake pedal, or the truck to be shifted from PARK without application of the brake pedal and, eventually, a loss of driver assist features."

A truck shifting out of Park without the driver's foot on the brake is the failure mode that should get an owner's attention. Stuck brake lights create a trailing hazard, since other drivers see a stopped vehicle that's actually moving.

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The software glitch can also knock out Electronic Stability Control, AutoPark and Forward Collision Warning. None of those systems fail on their own. They drop out as a downstream effect of the ABS module losing track of the pedal's true position.

Dealers will reprogram the ABS module with corrected software at no cost to owners. It's the same kind of flash fix Ford used on its F-150 transmission recall and its Maverick trailer software campaign, both resolved without a parts replacement.

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Source: NHTSA

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