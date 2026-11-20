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Ram CEO: New Dakota Will Do 'Some Serious Fun Things'

Ram has an opportunity to stand out with the Dakota, especially if it offers power and configurations its rivals lack.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 20, at 3:00pm ET

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Ram is finally returning to the mid-size truck segment. The brand is resurrecting the Dakota nameplate, which will be a “real truck” when it arrives, but that might not be enough to ensure the new model succeeds.

In an interview with Mopar Insiders, Ram CEO Matt VanDyke said the Dakota will let Ram “do some serious fun things” from a “power, performance, trim, variant perspective.” He did not elaborate on how the new truck would achieve this.

Back in February, former brand CEO Tim Kuniskis said he didn’t think the new truck needed a Hemi V8. A hybrid powertrain is certainly likely, but we would be quite happy to see the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six under the hood.

The Ford Ranger Raptor has a 405-horsepower twin-turbo V6, and if Ram wants to outsell the rest of the field, it needs to be bold. The Hurricane engine can produce up to 600 hp.

Ram Dakota Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Versatile Opportunity

Anyone looking to buy a mid-size truck has several options. The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, and Jeep Gladiator all compete for buyers, but few options offer a different cab or bed configuration.

Only the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier offer different options, and Ram could capitalize on that. The new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee pairs the truck’s shorter Quad Cab with the short bed to create a unique configuration. The mid-size segment lacks a proper street truck offering.

Tough Crowd

Ram has a massive endeavor ahead. The Toyota Tacoma dominates the mid-size truck segment, outselling the second-best-selling pickup, the Chevrolet Colorado, by 166,771 units in 2025.

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Every other competitor, from the Ford Ranger to the Honda Ridgeline, sold fewer than 100,000 units last year, and by the time the Ram arrives, competition will be even fiercer.

Honda, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi are all launching new mid-size offerings, and they will be proper body-on-frame pickups, too. If Ram wants the Dakota to succeed, it needs to be different.

Read More Ram News

The Base Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Is An Instant Sales Hit

Ram's Small Work Van Is Back For 2027 At Under $40,000

Source: Mopar Insiders

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