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Infiniti's New Manual Sports Sedan Could Bring Back A Beloved Name

So long, Q50. Hello, new G?

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 23, at 1:30pm ET

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Infiniti’s new performance sedan is expected to arrive next year with a 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6 and an available manual transmission. Yes, please. But don't call it a Q50 just yet. While the new model will share plenty with its predecessor, Infiniti could bring back a beloved name. Or, in this case, a letter.

Speaking with Edmunds at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nissan and Infiniti head of product planning Ponz Pandikuthira hinted that the "G" badge could return to the lineup. The G35 and later G37 became the Q50 in 2014, but Pandikuthira says there's still a lot of love for Infiniti's old G models. He told Edmunds:

'It wouldn't be off the mark to call it a G... A lot of G37 buyers come back to us and say, 'What do you have today?' Maybe this will satisfy that need.'

That's definitely not confirmation that the G badge will return, but Infiniti clearly wants its next performance sedan to appeal to the enthusiasts who made the G35 and G37 popular in the first place.

Infiniti Manual Sports Sedan Rendering by Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Infiniti's New Sedan Will Have G35 And G37 DNA

If the G badge does return, it won't be the only thing connecting Infiniti's upcoming sedan to its performance-car roots. The new model will essentially be a luxury version of the next-generation Nissan Skyline, which is expected to be sold in Japan and Europe.

Infiniti hasn't shared full specifications yet, but the sedan is expected to use Nissan's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. In the Nissan Z, the engine produces 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, giving the upcoming Infiniti a pretty solid starting point.

Even better, a manual transmission is expected to be available. A powerful V6, rear-wheel-drive architecture, and a stick shift would make for a proper spiritual successor to the G35 and G37.

The previous Q50 also offered a 400-hp twin-turbo V6 in its Red Sport 400 trim, but it never quite developed the same enthusiast following as its predecessors. Infiniti discontinued the Q50 after the 2024 model year, leaving the brand without a traditional sport sedan in the United States.

Infiniti Manual Sports Sedan Rendering by Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Don't Expect Infiniti To Call It The Skyline

Although the upcoming sedan will share its underpinnings with the Nissan Skyline, don't expect Infiniti to borrow that name for the American market. Pandikuthira made it clear that he doesn't think the two brands should share the name.

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Whether Infiniti ultimately chooses G35, G37, or something entirely different remains to be seen. For now, the automaker says the name is still under consideration, with the new sedan expected to reach the United States next year.

We'll have to wait a little longer to find out what Infiniti decides to call it.

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Source: Edmunds

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