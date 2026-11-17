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Driven: The New Audi A2 Is Proof Small Cars Still Make Sense

Audi revives its quirky A2 as a spacious electric hatchback with up to 399 miles of WLTP range and plenty of clever features.

Photo by: Audi

By: Giuliano Daniele

Translated by: Jeff Perez

Nov 17, at 12:00pm ET

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Remember the Audi A2? More than 20 years after Ingolstadt's original hypermiler went on sale, lasting from 1999 to 2005, Audi is bringing back the nameplate with an all-electric successor.

Aptly named the Audi A2 E-Tron, the new model follows the original's philosophy, reviving key characteristics such as aerodynamic efficiency and a spacious interior that offers room comparable to vehicles in higher segments.

This story originally appeared on Motor1 Italy

Pros

Excellent Interior Space

Great Modularity

Impressive Aerodynamics

Cons

Suspension's A Bit Stiff

Poor Visibility Front And Rear

Familiar Shape With A Modern Aerodynamic Twist

Photo by: Audi

The new Audi A2 E-Tron takes plenty of inspiration from the original, reinterpreting some of its most recognizable design features for the electric age. It's also grown considerably. The new model measures 14.2 feet long, 5.9 feet wide, and 5.1 feet tall, with a 9.1-foot (109.2-inch) wheelbase.

The large black panel up front pays tribute to the original A2's fluid filler flap. On the new model, however, it serves a more high-tech purpose, housing the main lighting elements and driver assistance sensors. Slim LED daytime running lights sit along its upper edge, while the rear lights stretch horizontally across the back.

An active central air intake opens and closes as needed to balance aerodynamic efficiency and cooling. Air ducts on either side of the front bumper help guide airflow around the body. The front overhang is notably short, while small aerodynamic elements help close the gaps between the tires and wheel arches. These work alongside partially covered wheels measuring between 18 and 20 inches.

Photos by: Audi

Photos by: Audi

The arched roofline is one of the defining features of the side profile, contributing to a drag coefficient of just 0.24. That's the lowest figure of any Audi compact car.

Audi achieved that number through a combination of aerodynamic touches, including an almost fully covered underbody, fin-shaped door handles, and a vertical rear section that flows into the roof. The design also echoes the original A2's distinctive rear spoiler, which separates the roofline from the rear window.

Buyers will be able to choose from seven exterior colors, including a deep blue and a metallic pistachio green.

Photo by: Audi

Surprisingly Spacious With Clever Storage

The new Audi A2 E-Tron's MEB electric platform, which Volkswagen Group has updated for models such as the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, helps maximize interior space despite the car's relatively compact exterior dimensions.

Out back, the trunk offers 14.0 cubic feet (396 liters) of cargo capacity, with enough room to accommodate suitcases standing upright. It also features an adjustable floor, storage nets, and a power outlet for bidirectional Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging.

Magnetic and mechanical mounting points are built into the side walls for Audi's Fidlock accessory system, which includes specially designed storage bags. The 231-hp and 326-hp versions also get a small front trunk, or frunk, with 0.46 cu ft (13 liters) of additional storage.

The rear seatbacks fold in three sections, making it easier to carry longer items while still leaving room for passengers. A panoramic glass roof is also available over the rear seating area, helping the cabin feel even more open. That's a welcome touch in a car this size, especially considering the A2 E-Tron's above-average interior space.

Photo by: Audi

The rear seatbacks fold in three sections, making it easier to carry longer items while still leaving room for passengers.

There are plenty of storage solutions up front, too. The door pockets can accommodate bottles up to 1.5 liters, while Soft Wrap fabric upholstery adds a consistent look across the rear door panels and dashboard. Fidlock mounting points also appear on the center tunnel, allowing owners to attach accessories such as an additional cup holder.

The dashboard features a curved display that combines an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus digital instrument cluster with a 12.8-inch central MMI Touch infotainment screen. The system includes Audi's voice assistant, AI integration through the Microsoft ecosystem, satellite navigation with a dedicated Route Planner, and a range of connected services.

Audi has also moved the transmission selector to the steering column, freeing up additional space on the center console. That area now houses a ventilated wireless charging pad for two smartphones, with charging speeds of up to 25 watts.

Four Powertrains, Three Battery Options

Photo by: Audi

The Audi A2 E-Tron rides on Volkswagen Group's modular MEB electric platform and offers rear-wheel drive with a rear-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PSM). Buyers can choose from four power outputs and three battery sizes.

The entry-level model gets a 52.0-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery paired with a 170-hp motor producing 258 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, reaches a top speed of 99 mph, and delivers a WLTP-rated range of 262 miles.

Stepping up to the next version brings a larger 61.0-kWh LFP battery and a 190-hp motor, although torque remains unchanged at 258 lb-ft. This setup cuts the 0-to-60-mph time to 7.9 seconds, with the same 99-mph top speed and a claimed WLTP range of 320 miles.

The top two versions use a larger 84.0-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery. The first produces 231 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, good for a 7.1-second sprint to 60 mph, a 124-mph top speed, and a claimed WLTP range of 399 miles.

The Audi A2 E-Tron rides on Volkswagen Group's modular MEB electric platform and offers rear-wheel drive with a rear-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PSM).

The range-topping version bumps output to 326 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque. It cuts the 0-to-60-mph time to 5.7 seconds and maintains the 124-mph top speed, although its claimed range drops slightly to 390 miles.

Curb weight varies depending on the powertrain. The 52.0- and 61.0-kWh versions weigh 4,057 pounds, while the 84.0-kWh model with 231 hp comes in at 4,210 pounds. The most powerful version tips the scales at 4,255 pounds.

Charging capabilities also vary by battery size. All versions come with an 11.0-kilowatt onboard AC charger, while maximum DC fast-charging rates range from 100 kilowatts for the 52.0-kWh battery to 105 kilowatts for the 61.0-kWh version. The larger 84.0-kWh pack supports up to 183.0 kW. Depending on the version, Audi claims a 10-to-80 percent charge takes between 24 and 29 minutes.

The A2 E-Tron's electrical architecture also supports bidirectional charging. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality lets owners power external devices using the car's battery, while Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) capability allows the car to supply electricity to a compatible home energy system.

Verdict: A Clever Electric Comeback

Photo by: Audi

The Audi A2 E-Tron starts at €38,350 (around $42,163 USD) for the entry-level Business Advanced trim, which comes with a 170-hp motor and a 52-kWh battery. The 190-hp version with the larger 61-kWh battery starts at €41,050 ($45,131).

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Moving up to the 84-kWh models, the 231-hp Business Advanced costs €48,850 ($53,707), while the range-topping 326-hp version starts at €51,000 ($56,070).

Whichever version you choose, the Audi A2 E-Tron is a thoughtful return for a nameplate that was ahead of its time. The original A2 stood out for its clever packaging, lightweight construction, and aerodynamic design. The new model carries much of that same philosophy into the electric era.

Audi A2 Competitors

Cupra Born

Kia EV3

MG4 EV

Volkswagen ID.3

Volvo EX30

Competitor Reviews

The Kia EV3 Is The Affordable EV You've Been Waiting For: Driven

The Volvo EX30 Is (Was?) A Swing And A Miss

Gallery: Audi A2 E-Tron First Drive Review

50

Source: Audi

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