Home

Porsche

News

Porsche’s New Supercar Already Spotted At The Nürburgring

The Mission S is already at the Nürburgring, but Porsche isn't testing its new supercar just yet.

Photo by: jb922_3rs / Instagram

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 13, at 3:00pm ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Less than a month after Porsche unveiled the Mission S supercar concept, it’s already at the Nürburgring.

An Instagram video from jb922_3rs and porsche.gt.br shows the Mission S at the track, trailed by a black Mercedes-Benz van with what appears to be camera equipment on the hood. In one pass, the van’s side door is slid open.

No squealing tires or wailing engine accompanies the car as it passes—this isn’t a shakedown; it’s a photoshoot. The mid-engine supercar, designed to sit above the 911, has a distinct rumble that sounds fantastic, but the automaker hasn’t confirmed what powers it.

The Mission S might have a rumored flat-eight engine, likely hybridized. In other clips, the car sounds like it's hiding an eight-cylinder powertrain.

PR Before Production

Porsche has received “really overwhelming feedback” on the Mission S, and customers are asking how to buy one, but the automaker has no plans to put it into production anytime soon. The supercar concept is a “vision model” that previews the brand’s future design direction and a new super sports car platform.

The car has a stunning design inspired by Porsche greats like the 911, 959, 917, and GT1. The exterior design language is called “Floating Volumes,” and inside the Mission S has analog gauges mixed with digital displays, in an otherwise sparse interior—there's no big screen on the dash.

While powertrain details are a mystery, a future version of the concept could come with a manual transmission, if enough customers want one. Porsche CEO Michael Leiters said, “Customer demand will define what we build on this platform.”

What do you think?

View

Comments

What Do We Know?

Porsche Mission S Concept

Photo by: Porsche

Beyond the car’s stunning design and the video clips of the exhaust note, Porsche hasn't provided any details about the car. Technical specs, performance figures, and a possible price—other than expensive—are well-guarded secrets.

The automaker hasn’t even hinted at a possible production date for a new supercar. It’s a design study that has hit it out of the park, and people are eager for it to become more than just a concept.

Read More From Porsche

Porsche's Boss Isn't A Fan Of Tesla's Marketing Stunts

Porsche Just Confirmed Audi's Electric Sports Car Will Share Its Boxster And Cayman EV Platform

Porsche Says No To US Factories While Audi Pours $4 Billion Into Georgia

Porsche Is Building 15 One-Offs, Including A $15 Million Car

Source: Jb922_3rs / Instagram via The Supercar Blog

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





Honda Secretly Showed Dealers Its Future Models, Including The Element. Here's What They Said





Audi Tells Us Why The Nuvolari Costs $300,000 More Than Temerario





BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





Scout Has 212,000 Reservations. Here's What Those Drivers Own





Toyota's Cheaper Sports Car Is Reportedly Back On The Menu

Latest Stories

Porsche’s New Supercar Already Spotted At The Nürburgring Nov 13 - Spy Shots -

BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them Nov 13 - Industry -

Ford Hid These Rare Cars For Decades. Now You Can Seem Them All In One Place Nov 13 - Lifestyle -

You Can Own A Kei Car In The US. But You Might Not Be Able To Drive It Nov 13 - Motor101 -

Audi Tells Us Why The Nuvolari Costs $300,000 More Than Temerario Nov 13 - Supercars -

Jeep Is Auctioning A One-Of-A-Kind 705-HP Wrangler Nov 13 - For Sale -

Meet The Sanrivatti One: The Hypercar You Ride Rather Than Drive Nov 13 - Supercars -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Theon Design Expands US Presence As It Celebrates A Decade Of Porsche Restomods





BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





Porsche's Boss Isn't A Fan Of Tesla's Marketing Stunts





Ford Hid These Rare Cars For Decades. Now You Can Seem Them All In One Place





This Porsche 924 Was The UAE's First Performance Police Car





You Can Own A Kei Car In The US. But You Might Not Be Able To Drive It





Why Some Cars Have Two Clutches Instead Of One