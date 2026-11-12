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Theon Design Expands US Presence As It Celebrates A Decade Of Porsche Restomods

A new 964-based Porsche 911 build, online configurator, and North American concierge reshape how US buyers commission Theon Design projects.

Photo by: Theon Design

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 12, at 7:22am ET

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Theon Design has been reworking air-cooled Porsche 911s for ten years, and it just marked the anniversary with a new 964-based build that undercuts its own flagship on weight while beating it on power. The company also used the milestone to open a direct line to American buyers.

The British restomod shop unveiled an Oak Green Neo Metallic coupe built for a UK customer, alongside an online configurator for its Theon R, Coupe and Targa models and a new North American concierge service. Both moves give US enthusiasts a far more direct path to commissioning a car than before.

First reported by Autoblog, the anniversary build took 18 months to develop and assemble, with every specification choice made by the owner who commissioned it. Theon Design says the finished car "gives the air-cooled coupe a better power-to-weight ratio than a contemporary 911 GT3 RS."

Key Upgrades

Theon Design Porsche 911 Restomod In Oak Green Neo Metallic

Photo by: Theon Design

The new 911 starts life as a 964-generation car. It then gets F1-grade carbon-fiber body panels and interior trim that target a curb weight of around 2,645 pounds, versus many real-world 964s that now tip the scales closer to 3,300 pounds.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six making 419 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque, run through drive-by-wire throttle control with selectable driving modes. Theon quotes a 4.0-second run to 60 mph.

Drive goes through a five-speed G50 manual gearbox, though Theon Design also builds a close-ratio six-speed for customers who want shorter gearing. Stopping power comes from a braking system borrowed from the 993-generation 911 RS, paired with Tractive semi-active dampers and custom spring rates tuned for this specific chassis.

Pricing starts at £435,000, or roughly $579,000, and most commissions climb past $600,000 once a customer works through paint, trim and mechanical options. Theon Design doesn't shy away from that number: "Yes, that's a lot of money, but this is far more special than a similarly priced Lamborghini, and that's gotta count for something."

Gallery: Theon Design Porsche 911 Restomod

20

Source: Theon Design

Online Configurator And US Concierge Service

Until now, commissioning a Theon Design restomod meant working directly with the shop in the UK. That process favored buyers already deep into the air-cooled 911 world.

The new online configurator opens that process to anyone browsing the Theon R, Coupe and Targa lineup from a computer.

The North American concierge service, run through Humble House, gives US customers a local point of contact for the entire commissioning process instead of coordinating across an ocean. Cars are still built in the UK and imported, so buyers must handle shipping, duties and local compliance work on top of the build itself.

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Theon Design isn't alone chasing this market segment with extreme specifications. Gunther Werks' GXR Evo and the Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien GT both push classic and modern Porsche platforms toward similarly steep price points and bespoke builds.

Theon's more hardcore Theon R, which the company says will top 500 horsepower, is currently in build. Buyers working through the new configurator can spec a Coupe, Targa or R model before ever speaking to a Theon Design representative directly.

More Porshe Restomods:

TechArt Finally Builds A 911 Restomod To Take On Singer

This $300K Porsche 911 Restomod Swaps Gas Engine For Electric Motor

We Visited Gunther Werks and Drove a $1.7-Million Porsche Restomod: Video

Lab Eleven's Porsche 911 Restomod has an Italian Flair

Source: Theon Design

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