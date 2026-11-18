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This One-Owner Toyota MR2 Has Covered 421,000 Miles On Its Original Engine

Toyota’s High-Mileage Day in Germany brought together 96 cars and the people behind their remarkable mileage.

Photo by: Toyota

By: Roland Hildebrandt

Translated by: Adrian Padeanu

Published by: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 18, at 6:36am ET

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At the eighth High-Mileage Day in the Toyota Collection in Cologne, Germany, 96 mile-munchers gathered, logging nearly 18.6 million miles (30 million kilometers) in total, to honor their owners with certificates and stickers.

The event once again highlighted the diverse ways in which automotive long-distance love can manifest and the personal stories behind hundreds of thousands of miles traveled together. Five outstanding examples and their owners represent the wide range within the Toyota community.

A particularly impressive example of automotive endurance comes from Claudia Noder, who bought her manual Toyota MR2 new in 1990 and has since driven it over 420,668 miles (677,000 kilometers) as the first owner. Over about 30 years, the sports car completed a daily 77-mile (124-kilometer) commute and is still used year-round without ever needing an engine replacement. The now 36-year-old mid-engine sports car doesn't shy away from unusual tasks, as shown by winter trips to transport firewood or this year's vacation trips to the Balkans, covering nearly 3,604 miles (almost 5,800 kilometers).

Photo by: Toyota

Klaus Koch shows that a large vehicle isn't necessary for great travel adventures with his Toyota iQ diesel, which has now covered 125,268 miles (201,602 kilometers). Regular vacation trips from the Oberbergischer region near Cologne to the North Sea island of Sylt are among its highlights.

At only 9.8 feet (2.98 meters) long, the car earns not only favorable ferry fares thanks to its compact size but also surprised looks from the staff. With the rear seats folded down, the trunk easily accommodates two large travel bags for three-week trips, while average fuel consumption is an economical 52.2 miles per gallon of diesel (4.5 liters/100 km).

Photo by: Toyota

Christian Bujack drove a first-generation Toyota Prius from Zwickau, which now shows 229,907 miles (369,000 kilometers) on the odometer. He covers more than 12,427 miles (20,000 kilometers) annually with the classic, which, according to his long-term records, gets about 47 miles per gallon (5 liters/100 km) on Super E10. When the Toyota Prius celebrates its 30th birthday in 2027, this milestone will be duly celebrated in the dedicated hybrid fan's fleet.

Photo by: Toyota

The name Georg Hessmann stands for unwavering off-road competence, with his automotive journey since 1987 marked by robust Land Cruisers. His current long-distance runner, a Land Cruiser HZJ75, has covered 334,261 miles (539,000 kilometers), while his total self-driven mileage across various Land Cruiser models exceeds 621,371 miles (one million kilometers).

Tours in the Western Alps, visits to off-road parks, and the traditional Bush Taxi Meeting are regular features for him, and he has long passed on his enthusiasm for resilient technology to his son Florian, who owns a Land Cruiser HZJ73 with 357,237 miles (575,000 kilometers) and serves as a service technician at the Dakar Classic.

Photo by: Toyota

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Ronny Levstek embodies a completely different facet, cherishing a Toyota Supra Mk3 with 136,080 miles (219,000 kilometers) as a project and fair-weather vehicle. He has owned the sports car from Croatia for six years. He has independently modified it step by step, from the suspension and wheels to the exhaust system, wrapping, and an aluminum radiator with an electric fan.

Having acquired the necessary expertise autodidactically and knowing every screw on his vehicle personally, he has built a modified Supra that impressively demonstrates how high mileage and a passion for unique enthusiast vehicles can harmonize perfectly.

Mile-Munchers:

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Is 100,000 Miles Still A Lot? Why Modern Cars Last Longer Than Ever

This Tesla Model S Has 1.2 Million Miles And Counting

This Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 1.52 Million Miles

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