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Chrysler Is Giving The 2027 Pacifica A Copper Makeover At LA Auto Show

Chrysler's 2027 Pacifica pairs the Copperline appearance package with a Ski Grey cabin option, separating exterior style from added interior variety.

Photo by: Chrysler

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 4:23am ET

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Chrysler will roll a new look for its minivan onto the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show floor. The brand plans to pull the wraps off the 2027 Pacifica Copperline appearance package and a new Ski Grey interior option on November 19.

Copperline will dress up the Pacifica's Limited and Pinnacle trims with copper-toned trim pieces inside and out. Ski Grey is a lighter cabin color that Chrysler will offer across several trims, and it does not touch the minivan's mechanicals at all.

"Pacifica has long set the standard for families who refuse to compromise between functionality and style," said Matt McAlear, CEO of the Chrysler brand. The automaker is leaning on that reputation as it prepares two ways to personalize the 2027 Pacifica lineup, following the facelift Chrysler showed earlier this year.

Trims, Design, And Pricing

2027 Chrysler Pacifica Copperline

Photo by: Chrysler

Copperline will be bolted onto the Pacifica Limited and Pinnacle only. It will not be available on Select, LX, or America250, so shoppers eyeing the look will need to start their build higher up the trim ladder than the entry-level minivan.

Outside, the package will bring copper-tinted 20-inch wheels, copper mirror caps, profile blades, and badging, plus accented front and rear fascias. The Stow 'n Place roof rack and daylight opening moldings will go black, and buyers will be able to pair the look with Bright White, Diamond Black, Olive Green, Ember, or Glass Grey paint.

Inside, Limited will get black Nappa leather with copper Sol Stopper stitching. Pinnacle will move to Blue Agave Nappa leather with a parquet perforation pattern and the same copper stitching. Copper alloy bezels and black seat belts with copper accents will round out both cabins.

Chrysler has priced the package at $1,995 for Limited and $995 for Pinnacle. Copperline is scheduled to reach dealers in early 2027 alongside the rest of the 2027 trim lineup.

Gallery: 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Copperline

11

Source: Chrysler

Ski Grey Interior: Availability And Cost

Ski Grey is the other change Chrysler will bring to Los Angeles, and it will work differently than Copperline. Instead of changing the minivan's appearance from the outside, it will widen the palette of what buyers see once they climb in.

The color will be offered on Select and Limited, as long as those trims skip the S Appearance Package. It will also be available on Pinnacle. Unlike Copperline, Ski Grey will play nicely with every exterior color Chrysler offers on the Pacifica.

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Pricing will split by trim: $295 on Select and Limited, and a no-cost option on Pinnacle. That range will put a lighter cabin within reach of shoppers who never plan to add the copper-trimmed package at all.

With Ski Grey added to the mix, the 2027 Pacifica will offer eight interior color and material combinations total. That lineup will be the broadest yet for this generation of the minivan. Families will be able to mix Nappa leather or Caprice leatherette across Black, Ski Grey, or Blue Agave, depending on trim.

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Source: Chrysler

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