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GM Might Finally Build A Real F-150 Raptor Rival: Report

A new report says GM is considering a serious high-performance off-road pickup to challenge Ford and Ram.

Photo by: Brandon Turkus│Motor1

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 16, at 2:00pm ET

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The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and its GMC cousin are great trucks. Desert racing all-stars like the Ford Raptor or Ram TRX, however, they are not. Chevrolet doesn't have a product in its stable that can compete at the same level, but rumor has it that General Motors is finally looking to fix that.

According to GM Authority, the American automaker may finally be considering building a proper rival pickup to duke it out with the Ford Raptor and Ram TRX. There's nothing official in the works, but hearing rumblings of a potential pickup powerhouse has us excited.

With Toyota also set to join the fun, we welcome the upcoming production-spec desert-racing battle royale.

The ZR2 Is Good, But Not That Good

Photo by: Brandon Turkus│Motor1

Chevrolet has a tough truck on its hands with the Silverado ZR2, and a fancy tough truck in the Sierra AT4X. But the torquey V8 engines and Multimatic dampers prefer slower-paced off-road adventures. They're quite good at it, mind you. But neither one is built for ripping across the desert or high-flying dune-jumping action.

The Raptor, Raptor R, Ram RHO, and Ram TRX, meanwhile, feature ripping six- and eight-cylinder engines paired with chassis setups that excel at high-speed off-road shenanigans.

Toyota is reportedly prepping a version of the Tundra to do the same. It will feature long-travel suspension, 37.0-inch tires, and the hilariously unfortunate name of TRD Hammer. Moniker misfortune aside, Toyota used to excel in off-road racing, and we suspect the TRD Hammer will be a proper weapon in the dirt.

Chevrolet should join the party, because off-road vehicles remain quite hot. Even if the owners of said vehicles don't actively engage in the hijinks their trucks advertise, they certainly enjoy knowing that they could.

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Chevrolet Off-Road Racing History

Chevrolet has a history in off-road racing. In fact, an S-10 won its class in the Baja 500 way back in 1982. It was a passion project for a California Chevrolet dealer. He built the truck, drove it to Mexico, and won his class. Then he drove the truck right back home.

This truck inspired Chevrolet to create its own Baja package for the S-10. Perhaps Chevy could lean into its own history a bit and create a modern Silverado ZR2 Baja. They don't have to look far to find inspiration.

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Source: GM Authority

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