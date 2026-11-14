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This Corvette Owner Bought A Brand-New C8. Then He Lost $37,000 After Just 570 Miles

A nearly new Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray convertible sold for just $99,500, despite an original sticker price of nearly $137,000.

Photo by: Cars And Bids

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 14, at 1:00pm ET

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A 2025 Chevrolet Corvette with just 570 miles on its odometer is a car that you'd expect to hold its value. When purchased new, this particular C8 Corvette cost the buyer $136,890.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case here. He just sold it on Cars And Bids for $99,500. That's a nearly 30 percent depreciation hit, or a cost of more than $65 per mile to drive the car. Yikes.

Did the buyer score a bargain, did the seller lose big, or is the answer somewhere in between? Either way, that's a hefty hit for a car that's a true thrill ride with lots of life (and warranty) left.

A Lack Of Demand For The E-Ray

Photo by: Cars And Bids

The C8 Corvette E-Ray represents an odd moment in time for the American sports car. Chevrolet added an electrified element to its halo car, and buyers didn't immediately flock to it.

That's too bad for them, considering the car boasts 655 horsepower, 595 pound-feet of torque, and can rip from 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds. There's not a ton of EV-only range to speak of, as the hybrid bits are there to enhance the overall performance.

What Chevrolet learned from the E-Ray is now applied to the Grand Sport X and ZR1 X. Both are truly magnificent iterations of the Corvette. But the E-Ray walked, so those two could run.

I think the sale price at this auction reflects the lack of demand for the E-Ray. The seller purchased a heavily optioned 3LZ Convertible model. All in, the cost was creeping up to $140,000.

With just 570 miles on its odometer, the car is basically just getting broken in. So the buyer who snagged it at a $37,390 discount definitely made out well.

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The good news is that the seller doesn't seem to be upset by the result. This car met its reserve, and the seller stated he has other fun cars to drive.

Here's hoping the new owner starts racking up the miles on what's a very underappreciated spot in Corvette's recent history.

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Source: Cars and Bids via autoevolution

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