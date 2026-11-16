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JLR Confirms Smaller Electric Defender For 2027 Launch

Engineers are targeting four-wheel-drive, dual motors, and full Defender off-road testing as the electric Defender Sport nears production.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 4:41am ET

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Jaguar Land Rover has put a firm date on the smaller electric Defender it has been teasing for years. CEO PB Balaji confirmed production of the Defender Sport begins at the Halewood plant in the UK by the end of 2027, during the company's second-quarter earnings call reported by Autocar.

The model fills the gap below the current Defender 90. JLR is building it on the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform, the same underpinnings going into the Range Rover GT.

Electric Defender Sport 2027 Launch Confirmed

Range Rover Sport Electric prototype

Photo by: Land Rover

Mark Cameron, managing director of the Defender and Discovery brands, said the automaker is "well advanced" in developing the EV, though he stopped short of confirming the Defender Sport name. Reports point to Defender 80 as another candidate, which would sit neatly below the 90, 110 and 130 in the current lineup.

Balaji described the Defender Sport as an entirely new product. It is not a battery-swapped version of the existing Defender 90. That distinction explains why JLR pushed the next full-size Defender into the early 2030s instead of rushing both at once.

Cameron put the brand's priority in plain terms. "We have got to make sure everything we do as Defender has the DNA of the brand: epic built-to-last, go-anywhere capability," he said. He wants the Defender Sport to be "class-leading in the attributes that make it a Defender."

That capability gets tested the old-fashioned way. JLR is running the Defender Sport through two winter and two hot-weather test cycles, the same regimen used on the diesel and gas models, before committing to a final production spec.

Defender Sport EMA Platform And Expected Dual-Motor Setup

Land Rover Defender 2024

JLR has not released final dimensions or powertrain numbers. However, the expected shape is coming into focus.

The Defender Sport is projected to run just over 4.5 meters long, keeping four-wheel drive. It will likely pair that with a dual-motor layout, putting a motor on each axle for traction without a mechanical center differential.

EMA started life as an EV-only platform, but JLR revised it last year to accept hybrid powertrains too. Whether that hybrid option reaches the Defender Sport by its 2027 debut has not been confirmed, and JLR has given no sign it will be ready that early.

Packaging a battery under the floor on a body-on-frame off-roader isn't easy. The underfloor pack can limit wheel travel and articulation compared with the current Defender's suspension geometry. Cameron says engineering has to solve exactly that trade-off before the badge goes on it.

The US stays the largest Defender market, and diesel still dominates the UK. Cameron said customer demand keeps lagging behind the regulatory timelines automakers planned around, so JLR is keeping combustion options alive as long as it can.

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"Our strategy is to offer as much choice for as long as we can," he said. Defender will keep selling gas and diesel "with hybridisation and other forms of interim technology," he added, given the vehicle's weight and geometry.

Mercedes-Benz is chasing the same buyer with its own smaller G-Class. CEO Ola Källenius has said it could arrive before October 2028, giving JLR roughly a year's head start if the 2027 timeline holds.

More From Land Rover:

Land Rover Adds Six Atlas Colors To The Defender Lineup

Court Orders JLR To Destroy Seized Files In BYD Dispute

Range Rover Is Dropping Its Two Most Affordable Models

New Range Rover Sport Electric Is The Torquiest One Ever

Source: Autocar

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