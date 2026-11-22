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The World's Highest Paved Road Reaches An Almost Unbelievable Elevation

At 19,024 feet, this Himalayan road pushes cars, motorcycles, and drivers to their limits. Can your car handle the climb?

Photo by: Getty Images

Dan Mihalascu

By: Dan Mihalascu

Nov 22, at 7:00am ET

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There are many spectacular roads around the world, but few can compete with the extraordinary routes winding through the Himalayas. Some climb thousands of feet above sea level, twisting through mountain passes where temperatures plunge, oxygen becomes scarce, and even modern vehicles face serious challenges. But one road stands out for its elevation that seems almost impossible for a paved route.

Located in the remote Ladakh region of northern India, Umling La Pass reaches an astonishing 19,024 feet (5,798 meters) above sea level. That's higher than Mount Everest's North and South Base Camps. While a newer route has since claimed the title of the world's highest motorable road, Umling La remains one of the highest documented paved roads on Earth.

Umling La Is One Of The World's Highest Paved Roads

Umling La is located in eastern Ladakh, close to India's disputed border with China. Built by the country's Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the mountain route forms part of the 52-kilometer (32-mile) Chisumle-Demchok road.

At an officially recorded elevation of 5,798 meters (19,024 feet), the pass received international recognition from Guinness World Records in 2021. The road was constructed with a blacktop surface, making the achievement particularly remarkable.

This is not simply a rough mountain trail that happens to be accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles. It's a paved road that climbs into an environment where construction equipment, workers, and vehicles must contend with extremely challenging conditions.

Driving At Nearly 20,000 Feet Is No Ordinary Road Trip

Driving at this altitude presents challenges that most motorists will never experience. The air contains considerably less oxygen than at sea level, affecting both the people behind the wheel and the vehicles they're operating.

Naturally aspirated internal-combustion engines can lose substantial power because there's less oxygen available for combustion. Turbocharged engines generally cope better by forcing more air into the cylinders, although they also face limitations. The environment creates several additional challenges:

Thin air: Lower oxygen availability can affect engine performance and make physical exertion difficult for drivers and passengers.

Extreme cold: Winter temperatures can plunge to approximately minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit).

Changing weather: Snow, strong winds, and rapidly changing conditions can make mountain travel unpredictable.

Limited assistance: The remote location means roadside assistance, fuel, and emergency services can be difficult to access.

Even a modern SUV equipped with four-wheel drive would need careful preparation before attempting such a journey.

A New Road Has Taken The Motorable-Route Record

Umling La held the world's highest motorable-road record until October 2025, when India's Border Roads Organisation announced the completion of a new road crossing Mig La Pass.

The new route reportedly reaches 19,400 feet (5,913 meters) above sea level, putting it higher than Umling La. It forms part of the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche alignment in Ladakh. However, there's an important distinction between the highest motorable road and the highest paved road. A motorable road doesn't necessarily have an asphalt or concrete surface throughout its length.

While Umling La has been specifically documented as a blacktop road, the available official information about Mig La doesn't establish that its entire route is paved. That's why Umling La remains a strong answer when the question specifically concerns the world's highest paved road.

Why Are Engineers Building Roads At Such Extreme Altitudes?

These roads aren't being constructed purely for adventurous motorists or tourists looking for spectacular mountain scenery.

Their primary purpose is to improve connectivity in remote communities and provide strategic infrastructure in a sensitive border region. Better road access can help transport essential supplies, support local residents, and improve access to healthcare and other services.

Building infrastructure at these elevations is an enormous engineering challenge. Construction crews must deal with freezing temperatures, thin air, difficult terrain, and a relatively short construction season.

The Border Roads Organisation has developed considerable experience building infrastructure in the Himalayas, where conventional road-building techniques often need to be adapted to suit the environment. The results are impressive, particularly when you consider that these roads must remain functional in conditions that would make ordinary driving extremely difficult.

What Is It Really Like To Climb Umling La? Riders Share Their Experiences

Reddit users who have tackled Umling La say the journey can be considerably tougher than the spectacular photographs suggest. In one particularly unusual adventure, a rider on r/indianbikes described reaching the 19,024-foot pass on a 110cc scooter, highlighting the dramatic loss of engine power at extreme altitude.

Cold weather is another recurring challenge. A motorcyclist documenting a solo ride on r/motorcycles described encountering snow, freezing temperatures, and wind chill so severe that removing gloves to change a GoPro battery became difficult. Another rider shared a solo journey on r/ladakh, describing the physical and mental challenges of reaching the summit.

The discussions offer a useful reminder that Umling La is not simply another mountain-road destination. Thin air, unpredictable weather, mechanical limitations, and difficult terrain can turn the journey into a serious endurance test, regardless of the vehicle. For anyone considering the trip, preparation matters considerably more than horsepower.

Would You Take Your Car To The World's Highest Paved Road?

For automotive enthusiasts, Umling La is an extraordinary destination. It demonstrates just how far road engineering has progressed and offers a driving experience unlike almost anything else on the planet.

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But this is not somewhere to take a sports car for a spirited mountain drive. The extreme altitude, unpredictable weather, and remoteness demand a properly prepared vehicle and careful planning. The road is also subject to local access restrictions and changing conditions, so anyone considering a visit should check current regulations and travel advisories before setting out.

At 19,024 feet above sea level, Umling La offers a remarkable reminder that roads can reach places that once seemed completely inaccessible. And while newer infrastructure has pushed the motorable-road record even higher, this Himalayan route remains one of the most impressive paved roads ever constructed.

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