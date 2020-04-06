Advertiser Disclosure

Progressive towing service is part of the company’s roadside assistance coverage. Roadside assistance pays for things like towing, emergency roadside maintenance, and fuel delivery in the event that your vehicle breaks down.

The specifics of roadside assistance coverage vary among auto insurance providers. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Progressive roadside assistance and compare it with that of other top car insurance companies.

Whether you like Progressive or another provider, we recommend getting at least three car insurance quotes and comparing coverage and rates. Use our tool below to get started.

In this article:

About Progressive Roadside Assistance

Progressive roadside assistance is offered as extra coverage. This means you buy it on top of your existing Progressive policy, which might include liability, comprehensive, collision, or other types of insurance. When you have Progressive towing service coverage, Progessive will dispatch a local towing company on your behalf.

You could also call the towing service yourself, and Progressive will reimburse the cost. However, there are limits. Here are some of the details of Progressive roadside assistance:

Towing : Progressive will arrange to tow your vehicle 15 miles or to the nearest qualified repair shop. You have to pay for further towing.

: Progressive will arrange to tow your vehicle 15 miles or to the nearest qualified repair shop. You have to pay for further towing. Winching : Progressive will arrange to pull your car from a ditch, snowbank, or other place in which it’s stuck.

: Progressive will arrange to pull your car from a ditch, snowbank, or other place in which it’s stuck. Battery jump starts : Progressive has you covered for a dead battery.

: Progressive has you covered for a dead battery. Fuel delivery : You still need to pay for the cost of fuel, but Progressive will cover the delivery fee if you run out of gas far from civilization.

: You still need to pay for the cost of fuel, but Progressive will cover the delivery fee if you run out of gas far from civilization. Battery charge for electric cars : Progressive will pay to tow your car 15 miles or to the nearest qualified charging facility.

: Progressive will pay to tow your car 15 miles or to the nearest qualified charging facility. Lockout service : If you lock your keys in your car, you can get a locksmith.

: If you lock your keys in your car, you can get a locksmith. Flat tire change : A mechanic will be sent to change a flat.

: A mechanic will be sent to change a flat. On-scene labor: Progessive will pay for up to one hour of professional roadside maintenance.

There is a limit to the number of roadside events your policy will cover in a year, so you can’t request Progressive towing service every day. Check your policy limits – some services may vary from state to state. Price may also fluctuate, but expect to pay around $16 a year on top of your existing premium.

If you have a roadside issue, you should contact Progressive directly. Progressive will arrange for the service and pay the resulting bill. However, you can also contact a service on your own, and Progressive will reimburse you.

Reimbursement requests can be handled online, or you can mail your receipt to Progressive’s roadside assistance office in Massachusetts:

Progressive Reimbursements

PO Box 9147

Medford, MA 02155

How Progressive Compares

Provider Approximate Cost / Year Towing Roadside Maintenance Lockout Service Fuel Delivery Progressive $16 15 miles or nearest repair shop Yes, 1 hour Yes Yes Geico $14 Nearest repair shop No Yes, up to $100 No State Farm $5 Nearest repair shop Yes, 1 hour Yes, up to 1 hour Yes USAA $14 Nearest repair shop Yes* Yes Yes *Amount of time varies by policy.

Like all car insurance rates , prices are not set. The costs listed above are what you can expect to pay, give or take a few dollars. Keep in mind that most insurance providers do not offer standalone roadside assistance coverage, so you can’t get Progressive towing service without a traditional policy. Roadside assistance costs are added to your existing liability, collision, or comprehensive premiums.

While State Farm may offer a lower cost for its roadside assistance, you still could end up paying more for State Farm coverage overall than a provider like Geico. Geico generally offers lower premiums on standard offerings such as liability and comprehensive coverage.

Our Recommendations For Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance coverage is not very expensive and can easily pay for itself. Think about how often in the past you have had to use a towing, winching, or lockout service. If it is at least once every few years, a roadside assistance add-on may be worth it.

We don’t recommend choosing an car insurance provider based on the roadside assistance program alone, however. Decide which types of auto insurance you need for your primary policy, and go from there. You can compare quotes from top auto insurance companies by entering your zip code below.

Among providers, we think that Progressive and Geico have some of the best roadside assistance options. We also rate both companies top among insurance providers more generally.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive coverage is affordable, and it offers a number of valuable add-ons like rental car reimbursement, custom parts and equipment value, and roadside assistance. While its roadside assistance is a little more expensive than other providers, it is also the most comprehensive. We think most customers will be satisfied with Progressive towing service.

We also like Progressive for its plans for high-risk drivers, including drivers in their 20s and those with DUIs in their history. Plus, Progressive is highly rated by industry professionals like AM Best.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico has some of the lowest rates in the industry and consistently earns high marks in customer satisfaction. Its roadside assistance has some important and useful features, including towing, winching, and lockout service, and a roadside assistance app makes it easy to get help on the road.

As the second largest insurer in the nation, Geico has extensive options for coverage. One that stands out is mechanical breakdown insurance, which could compliment a policy with roadside assistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Progressive cover towing?

Progressive towing service is available if you have purchased roadside assistance with your standard auto insurance policy. Progressive will send a tow truck to your location and tow your vehicle up to 15 miles or to the nearest repair shop.

How do I get reimbursed for towing with Progressive?

To be reimbursed for towing expenses with Progressive, you must have a roadside assistance policy. If you have purchased this policy, submit a reimbursement request through Progressive’s website or mail your request to the following address:

Progressive Reimbursements

PO Box 9147

Medford, MA 02155

You will need to enclose your invoice, personal information, and policy number. Call 800-776-2778 for additional support.

How much does Progressive roadside assistance cost?

The cost of Progressive roadside assistance will vary depending on your state and policy. On average, roadside assistance can be added to your existing policy for an additional $16 per year.

How do I know if I have roadside assistance with Progressive?

To check if you have roadside assistance with Progressive, call a Progressive customer service representative at 800-776-2778. Be ready to give your personal information and policy number. The agent will be able to review the specifics of your policy with you.

Does roadside assistance cover rental cars?

Roadside assistance coverage is different with every provider. Most, however, do not cover the cost of a rental car. This is more likely to be a type of coverage called rental car reimbursement.

