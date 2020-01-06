Advertiser Disclosure

Did you recently purchase a new or used car from a dealership? You may have been offered a Zurich warranty. Zurich is a Switzerland-based insurance company with a division in North America. In addition to insurance products, they provide extended car warranties through car dealerships.

A Zurich auto warranty may help protect your car from mechanical breakdowns that are otherwise not covered. However, it’s not your only option to protect your vehicle for years to come. Third-party warranty providers offer extended warranties with fewer limitations and a more affordable price.

Below, we look at the Zurich extended warranty to find the benefits and limitations. Then, we compare it to CARCHEX, a leading extended warranty company that we named Best Overall in our review of the best car warranty providers. That way, you can see if a provider like Zurich is right for you or know where to start with your other options.

In This Article:

Summary: What We Think About Zurich

All in all, we think Zurich is a reputable extended warranty provider, but its lack of availability limits you to buying from certain dealerships.

Pros Cons ● Positive Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and customer reviews ● Insurance-backed extended warranties ● Transferable to new owners ● Includes roadside assistance ● Has additional plans to protect your entire vehicle ● Only available at select dealerships ● Difficult to find sample contracts and warranty information online

Zurich Auto Warranty Plan Overview

You can choose from four levels of coverage with a Zurich extended warranty plan. Plan levels give you the option to choose basic coverage or comprehensive coverage. See an overview of the Zurich warranty options below:

Zurich Warranty Option What's Covered? Powertrain Certain stated parts and components of: ● Engine ● Transmission ● Transfer case ● Drive axle Standard All covered components of the Powertrain plan, plus stated components of: ● Suspension ● Steering ● Heating and air conditioning ● Brakes ● Electrical Preferred All covered components of the Standard plan, plus stated components related to: ● Interior and exterior, such as hood release and door hinges ● Cooling system Comprehensive The Comprehensive Plan is exclusionary coverage. This means your entire vehicle and systems are covered, except for a specified list of excluded parts or systems.

Best Features Of Zurich Warranty Coverage

Zurich auto warranty plans come with additional benefits for drivers. Trip interruption, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance can all help you stay on the road when you have a breakdown. These roadside benefits are included with all levels of protection.

Unlike most extended warranties offered by dealerships, you can choose to have your car repaired at any ASE-licensed repair shop with a Zurich warranty. Many dealership warranties require that you have your vehicle serviced at the dealership for the repair to be covered, so this is a major benefit of the Zurich extended warranty.

Biggest Limitations of Zurich Extended Warranty Coverage

You can only purchase Zurich warranty protection plans from select dealerships in the United States and Canada. This makes it difficult to find a Zurich auto warranty. If your dealership offers a Zurich plan, the cost is likely to be higher than other third-party warranty options. Due to only a select number of dealers providing Zurich plans, the cost is increased.

Other Vehicle Protection Options from Zurich

In addition to extended warranties, Zurich offers other types of vehicle protection products for your car. These services can be added to your total cost along with your extended warranty to give your vehicle more protection.

Zurich Shield® Advanced Environmental Protection

Zurich Shield is a protection plan to help keep your car looking its best, even after being exposed to environmental hazards. Zurich Shield helps pay for damages to the interior and exterior surfaces.

Covered items include paint, fabric, vinyl, and leather surfaces of your vehicle that are protected against everyday hazards. Hazards may include stains, weather-induced fading, loss of gloss shine, acid rain, and bird waste.

New car warranties and extended warranties alike don’t normally cover these damages, so this plan is designed to fill in the gaps.

Tire & Wheel

The Zurich Road Hazard Tire & Wheel protection covers some tire repair expenses. The cost of mounting and balancing tires and wheels may also be covered. This protection is extra but could be helpful if you live in an area with lots of potholes or road hazards.

Many tire manufacturers provide their own warranties and guarantees for tires. Be sure to check for tire manufacturer warranties before adding more cost to a Zurich warranty.

Prepaid Maintenance

A prepaid maintenance contract allows you to pay up front for the cost of recurring maintenance expenses. You will likely save little if any money using a prepaid maintenance plan, but they’re helpful in keeping your routine maintenance expenses on track.

Additional Zurich protection plans include:

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP): In the event of a total loss, GAP will cover the financial “gap” between your car’s cash value and the remaining amount on your loan or lease.

In the event of a total loss, GAP will cover the financial “gap” between your car’s cash value and the remaining amount on your loan or lease. Theft Deterrent: Using Universal Security Guard®, this package protects against theft through warning labels and assists with car recovery.

Using Universal Security Guard®, this package protects against theft through warning labels and assists with car recovery. Paintless Dent Repair: This plan is available for new and pre-owned vehicles. There are no deductibles, and repairs are quickly completed by nationally certified technicians.

How Does A Zurich Extended Warranty Work?

As an insurance provider, all Zurich vehicle protection plans are backed by the insurance division of Zurich. Having an insurance-backed extended warranty is important, so you know your claim has the necessary financial backing.

Zurich Warranty Claims Process

If you experience a breakdown, take your vehicle to your preferred repair shop. The repair shop will diagnose your vehicle. For covered components or repairs, you must have your repair shop or dealership service center file a claim with Zurich. The shop will receive an authorization number. If the Zurich warranty claims team authorizes the repair, your shop can complete repairs to your vehicle.

Most Zurich plans require you to pay a deductible after your vehicle is repaired. When you pick up your car, you’ll pay the deductible amount, usually up to $200. The rest of the authorized amount is paid to the repair shop by Zurich directly.

Can You Transfer a Zurich Auto Warranty?

Yes, you can transfer your Zurich warranty to a new owner. In fact, offering a vehicle with an extended warranty could help increase the resale value of your car.

Zurich Reviews

One of the most important aspects of shopping for an extended car warranty is to look at customer reviews for the provider.

Zurich North America currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has been BBB accredited since 2017. However, Zurich is a large company that offers an extensive variety of insurance products in addition to vehicle protection plans. Looking at customer reviews of the Zurich auto warranty can help you get a better understanding of the customer service experience from real customers.

Ben L. left a review on Zurich’s BBB page saying, “I used the warranty for the first time and the process went very smoothly with the repair shop.”

George K. also shared a positive experience on the BBB customer reviews, stating, “Good insurance company, great people! They never turned me down when I needed car repair. Always honored the car warranty with no hassle to me. Outstanding services!”

How Does CARCHEX Compare To Zurich Auto Warranty?

A Zurich warranty could be a good choice to protect your car from damages, but it’s not your only choice. Even if a Zurich warranty sounds like a good deal, it’s best to look at other third-party extended warranty options, as well. You’ll quickly notice that there are plenty of third-party providers out there. We reviewed and researched 12 of the top brands, such as CARCHEX, CarShield, Endurance, and autopom!.

Since we ranked CARCHEX as our Best Overall, we’ll compare this brand with Zurich and share what we like best about CARCHEX.

BBB Rating: Similar to Zurich, CARCHEX holds an A+ BBB rating as well as BBB accreditation.

Similar to Zurich, CARCHEX holds an A+ BBB rating as well as BBB accreditation. Purchase When You’re Ready: With a CARCHEX extended warranty, you don’t have to buy an extended warranty on the same day you buy your car. You can take your time, shop around, and decide what coverage is best for you.

With a CARCHEX extended warranty, you don’t have to buy an extended warranty on the same day you buy your car. You can take your time, shop around, and decide what coverage is best for you. More Coverage Options: CARCHEX offers five coverage tiers, and each tier has several contract options. That way, you can choose the exact coverage your vehicle needs without the expense of coverage you don’t. Plans last up to 10 years and cover high-mileage vehicles.

CARCHEX offers five coverage tiers, and each tier has several contract options. That way, you can choose the exact coverage your vehicle needs without the expense of coverage you don’t. Plans last up to 10 years and cover high-mileage vehicles. Affordable Plan Pricing: CARCHEX is an extended warranty broker, so its plan providers are all competing for your business. That makes it easier to get a lower cost, especially compared to a dealership. You can choose to pay a one-time fee or a monthly payment to make your CARCHEX extended warranty more affordable.

CARCHEX is an extended warranty broker, so its plan providers are all competing for your business. That makes it easier to get a lower cost, especially compared to a dealership. You can choose to pay a one-time fee or a monthly payment to make your CARCHEX extended warranty more affordable. 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Like Zurich, CARCHEX offers roadside assistance with all of its Extended Vehicle Protection Plans. Services include towing, fuel delivery, tire change service, battery replacement, as well as reimbursement for rental cars and trip interruption services.

Like Zurich, CARCHEX offers roadside assistance with all of its Extended Vehicle Protection Plans. Services include towing, fuel delivery, tire change service, battery replacement, as well as reimbursement for rental cars and trip interruption services. 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: If you decide a CARCHEX warranty isn’t for you, cancel within 30 days for a refund.

When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service.

Q&A: Extended Warranties

Q: What’s the difference between a manufacturer’s warranty and an extended car warranty?

A: A manufacturer’s warranty is a promise from your car manufacturer that they stand behind the product. Manufacturer’s, or factory, warranties cover the cost to repair damage to your vehicle caused by defective parts or workmanship. A factory warranty doesn’t cover damages due to regular wear and tear of parts or mechanical breakdowns due to vehicle age. Mostly importantly, it’s included with your car purchase and isn’t a separate cost.

An extended car warranty, on the other hand, isn’t a warranty at all. Extended warranties are actually vehicle service contracts. These are optional, additional protection plans for your vehicle. After you purchase the contract, the service provider promises to pay for covered repairs.

Q: Do I need an extended warranty if my car is still under factory warranty?

A: The earlier you purchase an extended warranty, the less expensive it is – and that’s true across all providers. As cars age, they tend to have more mechanical issues, making them more expensive to cover. If you purchase longer-term coverage with an extended warranty while the car is still under the factory warranty, you could save money in the long run.

Q: What is and isn’t covered by an extended car warranty?

A: While the specific parts or systems that are covered will depend on your contract, most warranties offer protection for internally lubricated parts of your engine and transmission. It’s important that you read your entire vehicle service contract and ask questions if you have concerns.

Extended warranties don’t cover damage due to poor maintenance or routine maintenance services like oil changes.