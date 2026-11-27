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Surprise! Volkswagen Brings Back The Manual Golf GTI, But Not For Long

The anniversary special dusts off the third pedal and pairs it with the traditional golf ball gear knob.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 27, at 6:37am ET

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To the dismay of enthusiasts, VW did the unthinkable and killed the Golf GTI’s manual a couple of years ago when it updated its long-running hot hatch. Now, Wolfsburg is thankfully bringing it back, though it won't be a permanent fixture in the lineup or a global affair. To celebrate half a century since the original Grand Touring Injection went on sale, VW is launching a three-pedal Golf GTI in Europe.

Unveiled today at the Essen Motor Show in Germany, the Golf GTI 1976 special edition takes its name from the year the Mk1 went on sale. VW will build exactly 1,976 examples, each carrying a numbered plaque inside with the inscription "ONE OF 1976." European deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

But yes, the biggest news is undoubtedly the transmission. Since the facelifted Golf GTI arrived in 2024, VW has offered it exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The GTI 1976 changes that by bringing back a six-speed manual, making it the only stick-shift GTI in the current lineup. Not only that, but it's actually a manual-only affair.

2027 VW Golf GTI 1976

Photo by: Volkswagen

The Extra Pedal Doesn't Hamper Power

And it's not as if VW has sacrificed performance to give enthusiasts three pedals. The special edition produces 321 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. That's exactly the same output as the Golf GTI Edition 50 and 25 horsepower more than the regular Golf GTI Clubsport. Sadly, all three are forbidden fruit in the United States.

The Golf GTI 1976 isn't just a regular GTI with a do-it-yourself transmission and a commemorative badge. VW has added several styling touches to distinguish the limited-run model from its less exclusive siblings. The exterior gets an additional red GTI stripe integrated into the front splitter, along with GTI 1976 lettering.

VW has also added graphics to the roof spoiler and inside the exterior mirrors, which project the special-edition inscription onto the ground. The front and rear VW badges, as well as the rear side windows, receive a darkened finish. The car rides on 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels with a design inspired by classic GTI models. Buyers can choose from three familiar colors: Pure White, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Tornado Red.

2027 VW Golf GTI 1976

Photo by: Volkswagen

The Golf Ball Shift Knob Returns

Inside, Volkswagen has brought back one of the original Golf GTI's most recognizable details. The manual gear lever gets a golf ball-shaped knob, just like the one fitted to the first-generation model. It's a nice touch that should appeal to anyone who appreciates the little details that made the original hot hatch so memorable.

Other changes include sport seats with exclusive GTI upholstery, red seatbelts for the outer seating positions, a red accelerator pedal, carbon-fiber decorative trim, and special door-sill plates. The multifunction steering wheel is wrapped in ArtVelours fabric.

There's A Performance Package, Too

VW hasn't stopped at cosmetic changes. The GTI 1976 comes standard with adaptive chassis control (DCC), an electronically controlled front differential lock borrowed from the Clubsport, and progressive steering. It also gets the Clubsport's Special driving profile, which optimizes the powertrain, steering, and adaptive suspension for the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Those wanting something a little more focused can order the optional GTI Performance Package. It brings a lightweight R exhaust system with titanium tailpipes, 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels, and a comprehensively revised performance chassis.

The suspension sits 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) lower than the Clubsport's setup and 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) lower than the regular Golf's. VW has also stiffened several suspension mounting points, modified the wheel carriers to increase front-axle camber, and recalibrated the adaptive suspension and vehicle dynamics systems. Semi-slick tires are also available as an additional option for those who intend to take their special-edition GTI to the track.

2027 VW Golf GTI 1976

48

Source: Volkswagen

It Will Almost Certainly Cost A Fortune

VW hasn't announced pricing yet, but the Golf GTI 1976 will undoubtedly command a premium over the regular model. We'd wager it will cost more than a DSG-only Clubsport, which retails for just over €50,000 (nearly $55,000) in its home market of Germany. The Edition 50 we mentioned earlier was even pricier, at €54,540. Even with what will certainly be an exorbitant price tag, getting one won't be easy given the limited production run.

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It's unclear whether this is the last chance to get a three-pedal GTI. VW will move production of its hugely successful compact hatchback to Mexico in 2027, and it's reasonable to expect that to coincide with a second facelift. It would make sense, given how development of the electric Golf has been halted due to insufficient funds.

Even with a potential second refresh, we wouldn't hold our breath for the manual's return. Nevertheless, the GTI 1976 gives us hope that three-pedal hot hatches won't become extinct.

More About The GTI:

The VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Racy Electric Hot Hatch Concept With 362 HP

2027 VW Golf GTI Rabbit Edition Hops Into The US As A Retro Special

The New Volkswagen ID.3 GTI Is The Most Powerful GTI Ever

Why Aren't There More GTI And R Models In America? Volkswagen Explains

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