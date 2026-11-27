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BBC Wanted Richard Hammond Back On Top Gear. He Refused

The former presenter says he doesn't want to revisit the past and believes the reboot should take Top Gear in a different direction.

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 27, at 4:26am ET

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In what would’ve been an unexpected turn of events, Richard Hammond could have returned to Top Gear, but he didn't want to revisit the past. The former presenter says the BBC approached him about leading the upcoming revival, but he turned down the opportunity. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's PM shortly after the announcement, Hammond confirmed that the BBC had approached him about returning to the show.

"I'll be honest, they did talk to me about it. They came to me about maybe getting involved in leading the new Top Gear, and I don't want to drag it back to what it was. That's why I didn't do it.”

Hammond believes the show needs to move in a different direction rather than attempt to recreate the hugely successful formula he helped establish alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio presented Top Gear together from 2002 until 2015, turning it into an international television phenomenon before moving on to Amazon's The Grand Tour.

Richard Hammond

"We had our tenure of it and enjoyed it and did our thing with it and went a bit crazy with it," Hammond said. The 56-year-old also acknowledged the show's history of dangerous incidents. He suffered a near-fatal crash in 2006 while driving a jet-powered dragster at more than 300 mph. Former presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was also seriously injured in December 2022 while filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

Asked whether Top Gear was inherently dangerous, Hammond suggested the new version could take a different approach. "It doesn't have to be, does it? Yes, Freddie had his moment – it's bad. I had my moment. Yes, we got a bit carried away, but maybe it'll go in a different direction. I think it should.”

Despite declining the BBC's offer, Hammond is happy to see Top Gear return. He believes the broadcaster needs a proper car show, particularly given how much the automotive industry is changing.

Top Gear host Gordon Ramsay

Photo by: BBC

Top Gear Is Coming Back With A New Host

As for Gordon Ramsay, Hammond doesn't appear to have any doubts about his automotive credentials. When asked whether the famously foul-mouthed chef was a genuine car enthusiast, he offered a typically cheeky response.

"He's a TV chef. They love three things – well, in his case, four – cooking, swearing, big watches and cars. So I'm not gonna doubt his credentials in terms of liking cars." Hammond joked.

Ramsay has appeared on Top Gear three times as a guest and is a genuine car nut, with a collection that includes more than a few exotics, including a Ferrari Monza SP2. He also holds a racing license, so he isn't exactly an outsider stepping into the automotive world.

The BBC has promised a fresh take on the long-running format, with Ramsay joined by an as-yet-unannounced group of co-presenters. The Stig will also return, while the familiar Dunsfold test track in Surrey will once again serve as the show's home base.

It's totally fair to question whether the new lineup can recreate the chemistry that made Clarkson, Hammond and May such a successful trio. At least Hammond won't be accused of trying to bring back the old days. He was offered the keys to the show and deliberately left them on the table.

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It's worth remembering that Top Gear is much older than its Clarkson, Hammond and May era. The show originally debuted on BBC Two back in 1977 as a conventional motoring magazine, with Jeremy Clarkson joining as a presenter in 1988, well before the format was reinvented in 2002.

That means Top Gear has been around for nearly half a century, so there's plenty of history to draw from without necessarily trying to recreate the magic of its most famous presenting trio.

More About Top Gear:

Watch Hammond and May Lap The Top Gear Test Track One Last Time

This Unknown Supercar Just Broke a Top Gear Lap Record

Source: The Standard

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