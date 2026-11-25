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Gordon Ramsay Is Top Gear’s New Lead Host

Filming begins next year, with the new episodes airing in 2028.

Photo by: BBC Studios

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 25, at 1:25pm ET

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BBC Studios announced today that Gordon Ramsay will be the new lead host of Top Gear. The TV chef will be “leading” a fresh lineup of co-hosts when new episodes air in 2028.

The show returns after the studio announced it was “resting the show” at the end of 2023. BBC suspended production in late 2022 after former co-host Andrew Flintoff suffered devastating injuries during a crash.

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Ramsay, who says his love of cars began at an early age, said he wants to bring “fresh energy and ambition” to the show for a new generation of audiences. Filming for new episodes of the iconic motoring show begins next year.

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