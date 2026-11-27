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BMW Expands Over-the-Air Updates To 16 Million Vehicles Across 88 Countries
December's BMW Software Update 11/2026.3 adds 24 features across driver assistance, navigation, charging, infotainment and comfort, depending on platform and market.
Photo by: BMW
Brian Potter
By: Brian Potter
Nov 27, at 1:48am ET
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BMW has pushed over-the-air updates to 16 million vehicles across 88 countries. The company's newest package lands in December.
Software Update 11/2026.3 adds 24 new and enhanced functions spanning driver assistance, navigation, charging, infotainment and comfort features. The update applies across BMW Operating System 8.5, 9 and X, but what each owner actually gets depends on their specific vehicle and market.
Joachim Post, a member of BMW AG's Board of Management for Development, highlighted the milestone:
'For more than seven years, our customers have been receiving over-the-air updates. Today, we can update 16 million BMW vehicles. With BMW Software Updates, we are already creating the foundations for tomorrow's innovations when the vehicle is delivered.'
BMW OTA Updates Now Cover 16 Million Vehicles
BMW Infotainment, My Highlights: Central Display
Photo by: BMW
BMW has run its over-the-air update program since 2018, letting owners get new vehicle functions without a dealership visit. The scale has grown enormously since then. BMW now counts 16 million vehicles across 88 countries as eligible for wireless updates.
That reach makes BMW's program one of the largest software-update operations in the auto industry, covering everything from recent electric models to combustion-powered cars built on newer electrical architectures.
Not every one of those 16 million cars runs the same software platform. BMW Operating System 8.5, 9 and X all support update delivery, but each generation handles different hardware and offers a different limit on what new features can actually do once installed.
The push toward software-defined vehicles has made OTA capability a selling point across the industry. BMW's fleet-wide numbers give it a sizable head start over rivals still building out comparable infrastructure.
Gallery: BMW OTA Software Update 11/2026.3
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Source: BMW
BMW Software Update 11/2026.3 Adds 24 Functions
The December package breaks down into five new functions and 19 enhanced ones, touching driver assistance, navigation, charging, infotainment and comfort systems. Most of that content is reserved for Operating System X, BMW's newest platform. Nine of the 24 functions also reach vehicles running 8.5 and 9.
On the driver assistance side, the Highway & Commuting Assistant gains new behavior in the US. Vehicles with Operating System X can now brake to a stop at a red light and either set off automatically or prompt the driver once the signal turns green. Infotainment additions include Prime Video access, an AI avatar, and new widget layouts for BMW's Panoramic Vision display.
Navigation functions get updates too, including Google Maps place information, charging station feedback tools, and tighter integration between BMW Maps and the driver assistance stack. Comfort tweaks range from adjustable greeting sequences to refreshed "My Highlights" screens tied to the central display and the My BMW app.
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BMW has been explicit that availability depends on vehicle, equipment and market. That's why two owners with the same model year can see different results from this rollout. A car built for Europe may unlock navigation features unavailable in the US, while equipment tied to a specific options package determines whether a driver assistance upgrade applies at all.
That variability runs through BMW's whole software strategy, following the lineup of new BMW models arriving in 2027 that will rely further on this update structure.
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Source: BMW
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