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Arizona Police Caught A BMW M2 Doing 170 MPH. The Driver Had A Terrible Excuse

The driver claimed he was taking the BMW M2 for one last spin before trading it in.

Photo by: AZDPS Highway Patrol / Facebook

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 22, at 1:00pm ET

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One BMW driver's final trip in his M2 didn't go quite as planned. Arizona State Police arrested the driver after allegedly catching him traveling at 170 mph on a busy highway, more than 100 mph over the posted speed limit.

His explanation? He was about to trade in the car and wanted one last drive.

Police Had To Track The M2

The incident happened on November 9 along State Route 202 near Sky Harbor Boulevard in Tempe, Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), a highway patrol trooper spotted a gray 2023 BMW M2 passing other traffic at an extremely high rate of speed.

Using a LIDAR device, the trooper recorded the BMW traveling at 170 mph in a 65-mph zone. That's 105 mph over the posted limit, and fast enough to cover approximately 250 feet every second.

Rather than attempting to chase the BMW at that speed, the trooper coordinated with the Highway Patrol Traffic Operations Center to track the vehicle. Authorities eventually spotted the M2 cutting across multiple lanes of traffic to reach the McClintock Drive exit.

When the trooper caught up with the driver after the BMW left the highway, there was another problem: The car didn't have a license plate.

BMW M2

Photo by: BMW

The Driver Said He Was Going Just 115 MPH

When questioned about his speed, the driver initially estimated that he had been traveling between 110 and 115 mph. He later told the trooper he hadn't realized just how fast he was going.

According to AZDPS, the driver also explained that he was planning to trade in the BMW and wanted to take it for one final drive before handing over the keys. That explanation didn't get him off the hook. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of reckless driving and endangerment. Authorities haven't publicly identified him.

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Unsurprisingly, Arizona authorities weren't particularly impressed with the driver's farewell outing. In a social media post, AZDPS reminded motorists that speed limits exist to protect everyone on the road and encouraged drivers to save their need for speed for the track.

At 170 mph, there's very little room for error. A vehicle traveling that fast covers nearly the length of a football field every second. That's a lot of ground to cover before another driver even has time to react.

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