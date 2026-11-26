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Meet Ford's New Le Mans Fighter: The GT41

We visited the 800-square-foot workshop where Ford assembles the V8 for its new GT41 hypercar.

Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 26, at 1:00pm ET

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When Ford Motor Company returns to the top class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year, it will do so with a new hypercar: the GT41. The Blue Oval's latest competitor, which officially debuts today, gets its name from its height—41.0 inches tall, just like the GT40 before it.

The engine that powers the Ford GT41, a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter hybrid V8, is a point of pride for the Blue Oval because it's a wholly in-house endeavor. Unlike past programs, Ford Racing is doing it all in Dearborn.

Ford GT41 Hypercar

Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

Ford designed, built, and tested everything in the engine, which is unique to its hypercar program. Ford Racing is leading development of parts, engine calibration, software, and even the low-voltage systems that operate ancillary functions like the lights and wipers.

"We can’t say that for a lot of programs," said Christian Hertrich, Ford Racing Powertrain Chief Engineer. The automaker works with others for GT3, NASCAR, and GT, but for hypercar, "There is only us," he said, adding: "We will succeed, but in the process to succeed, we will fail, and those failures are ours."

Ford GT41 Hypercar Engine Build Room

Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

An engine that will power Ford’s hypercar begins life as any other Coyote block destined for Ford’s production vehicles. Once selected for race duty right from the assembly line, the automaker ships the motor to a cramped closet tucked away at its dynamometer lab.

It’s just a short distance from its new global headquarters, and Ford recently gave us a peek behind the curtain at where the magic happens.

The Rooms Where It Happens

The building, whose first wing was constructed in 1949, has since expanded and is now home to over 100 test cells where Ford evaluates and validates the engines it offers in its global products. It’s a labyrinth of long, similar-looking corridors, and is in full operation as Hertrich leads our group to witness a dyno run.

Ford is testing engine number four that’s destined to serve as a spare. If everything goes right, it will never see competition and its only experience of Le Mans will be digital. The cell has evaluated engines for Ford's various racing programs for years, including NASCAR and WRX.

The automaker also signed off on the Dark Horse SC’s 795-horsepower, supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine in this cell. It was the first production engine validated in that bay in more than two decades, according to Hertrich, and now Ford’s naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 is hooked up to simulate a few laps around Le Mans.

Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

The big monitor outside the cell provides a live feed of the engine, and the exhaust headers glow bright red before it clears the first turn. The engine wails as the test simulates the Mulsanne Straight.

Just down the hall from here—a dozen feet from where Ford tested its Le Mans-winning engines from the 1960s—two Ford Racing technicians are building the new hypercar engines. It’s an 800-square-foot room that feels way too small for such a big endeavor, and it didn’t exist 15 months ago.

Photo by: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

It’s a tight space, with a long counter running down one side of the narrow room, eating up a third of the area. Two engine stands sit in the back half of the room, while a pair of carts clog the entrance, with various Ford-built engine parts delicately organized.

It’s not a high-tech operation.

A door at the back leads to another narrow room dedicated to storage, and that’s it, but it works. The teams that build and test the engines are in the same building, a first for the automaker’s racing programs, and if there are concerns or questions, the teams are right there, reducing development time.

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What's Next For The GT41?

First Ford GT41 Engine Being Taken To Dyno In February 2026

Photo by: Ford

Ford will unveil the GT41 on Ford Field during the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving, including a new ad featuring Matt Damon that’s directed by Zack Snyder. Ford will focus on testing scheduled for December and January, with the 2027 World Endurance Championship right around the corner.

The GT41 will make its racing debut in the opening round in Qatar in March and compete in all nine rounds. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for June 12, 2027, before the season concludes in November in Bahrain.

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Source: Ford

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