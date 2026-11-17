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Ford Will Sell The Dark Horse SC's V8 And DCT, Minus The Mustang

Ford Racing is bundling its 760-hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, wiring harnesses, and controllers.

Photo by: Tim Stevens / Motor1

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 17, at 5:00pm ET

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Ford is making it easier than ever to put Mustang power into your next build. According to reports, the automaker is preparing to sell its supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 as a complete powertrain package, pairing 760 horsepower with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

First reported by Mustang Magazine, the Ford Racing 5.2L DCT Supercharged Power Module was displayed by Tremec Performance at the 2026 SEMA Show. It combines the supercharged V8 with the TR-9070 seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, along with the necessary wiring harnesses and controllers.

It's another interesting option for anyone building a high-powered restomod or custom performance car.

760 Horsepower And 625 Pound-Feet

In this setup, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly less than the 795 hp and 660 lb-ft delivered by the engine in the Mustang Dark Horse SC, but it's still plenty of power for just about any project.

The engine features an Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger and a 92-millimeter throttle body. Inside, you'll find a forged-steel crankshaft, forged connecting rods, and forged-aluminum pistons with a Grafal coating. In other words, it's serious hardware built to handle serious power.

The Tremec TR-9070 is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, giving builders access to the kind of quick shifts typically reserved for modern performance cars. That's also what makes this package stand out from the traditional manual and automatic transmissions commonly found in classic Mustang restomods.

Ford already sells a standalone version of its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 through Ford Racing. It produces the same 760 hp and 625 lb-ft, but the new power module adds the transmission and supporting electronics to the equation.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC

Photo by: Tim Stevens / Motor1

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Still No Price

Ford hasn't announced pricing for the complete power module, but reports indicate it should arrive in the first quarter of 2027.

For context, Ford currently lists its standalone supercharged 5.2-liter Raptor R crate engine for $30,500. That doesn't include the TR-9070 transmission, so expect the complete package to cost considerably more. We'll have to wait for Ford to share the official numbers.

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Source: Tremec via Mustang Magazine

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