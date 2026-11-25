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Subaru's New Manual WRX Is Already Insanely Popular In Japan

Subaru received 2,000 orders in just five days, far exceeding expectations for its new stick-shift sports sedan.

Photo by: Subaru

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 25, at 11:00am ET

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The return of a proper manual-transmission WRX in Japan is exactly what enthusiasts have been waiting for. Subaru recently opened orders for its new STI Sport R, and the response was huge.

According to Japanese outlet Creative Trend, the Sport R racked up around 2,000 orders in just five days. Reservations opened on November 19, bringing in 600 orders on the first day alone. It passed 1,000 reservations within two days and reached roughly 2,000 by the end of Japan's holiday weekend on November 23.

That's way beyond Subaru's original expectations. The company initially planned to sell just 330 cars per month, with 1,500 units allocated through March 2027. That entire allocation is already spoken for, and new buyers are now looking at wait times of more than six months.

Subaru WRX STI Sport R

Photo by: Subaru

The Manual Transmission Is The Star Of The Show

The biggest draw is the return of Subaru's TY85 six-speed manual, a beefy gearbox previously used in high-performance WRX STI models. It's paired with a turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer-four producing 275 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

The STI Sport R also gets electronically controlled ZF adaptive dampers and Brembo brakes with six-piston front and two-piston rear calipers. Subaru says the suspension is tuned to deliver a good balance of handling and ride comfort, while selectable drive modes let drivers adjust the car to different conditions.

There's also Subaru's RevSync system, which automatically matches engine revs during downshifts. Drivers can turn it off and do their own rev-matching if they'd rather handle things themselves.

Photo by: Subaru

A Lot Of Performance For Around $35,000

The WRX STI Sport R starts at ¥5,480,000 in Japan, or roughly $34,300 at current exchange rates. That's a pretty compelling price for a car with a heavy-duty manual gearbox, adaptive suspension, and upgraded Brembo brakes.

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Buyers can add a few extras, including Recaro seats, a larger rear wing, STI aero parts, premium audio, and a performance exhaust. A fully loaded model reportedly tops out at around ¥6.74 million, or roughly $42,200.

Unfortunately, Subaru has no plans to bring the STI Sport R to the US. Americans can still get a manual WRX, but they'll miss out on the Sport R's TY85 gearbox, adaptive dampers, and other upgrades specific to this model.

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Source: Creative Trend

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