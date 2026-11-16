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The Subaru WRX STI Sport R Brings Back A Beefy Manual Gearbox

The special edition goes beyond resurrecting the TY85 by adding several other important hardware upgrades.

Photo by: Subaru

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 16, at 2:17am ET

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Subaru is giving enthusiasts another reason to keep the internal combustion engine alive. The Japanese automaker has expanded its domestic WRX lineup with a new STI Sport R model, bringing a special six-speed manual transmission to the turbocharged sports sedan as a regular production option.

The STI Sport R resurrects the heavy-duty TY85 unit last used in the previous-generation WRX STI. Rather than carrying it over unchanged, Subaru’s engineers revised the do-it-yourself transmission to reduce shift play by up to 60 percent. They also optimized internal clearances and friction to deliver quicker, more precise shifts with a more satisfying mechanical feel.

Power comes from Subaru's familiar 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine, producing 271 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (375 Newton-meters) of torque. Naturally, the beefy manual sends power to all four 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza tires.

2027 Subaru WRX STI Sport R (Japan)

Photo by: Subaru

The WRX STI Sport R Gets Other Upgrades

The engine receives dedicated tuning for this new manual application, while revised electronic throttle and boost-pressure controls improve turbo response when the driver gets back on the accelerator. There's also an automatic rev-matching function called Rev Sync, which blips the throttle on downshifts to match engine speed. In other words, heel-and-toe enthusiasts can still do things the old-fashioned way, but the car is happy to lend a helping foot.

The STI Sport R isn't just about three pedals. Subaru has fitted the sports sedan with ZF electronically controlled dampers featuring model-specific settings, aiming to strike a balance between handling precision and ride comfort.

Stopping power comes courtesy of Brembo, with six-piston front and two-piston rear monoblock calipers paired with drilled brake rotors. The car also benefits from a dedicated Drive Mode Select system, including a Sport+ setting that sharpens throttle response and delivers a more direct connection between the accelerator and engine.

Even the safety technology hasn't been overlooked. Subaru includes its EyeSight driver assistance suite as standard equipment, specifically adapted for cars with a manual transmission. It uses stereo cameras and a wide-angle monocular camera, with features such as lane departure prevention and Emergency Lane Keep Assist.

2027 Subaru WRX STI Sport R (Japan)

Photo by: Subaru

Manual WRX Returns To Japan As A Regular Production Model

The new STI Sport R is particularly significant for Subaru's domestic market. The current-generation WRX has been sold in Japan exclusively with a continuously variable transmission, leaving enthusiasts without a regular-production manual option.

That changed briefly with the WRX STI Sport#, a limited-run special edition that attracted considerable interest. The demand apparently convinced Subaru that there was room for a stick-shift WRX beyond a restricted production run.

The new STI Sport R will be offered as a regular production model, with Subaru targeting monthly sales of 330 units. Orders open November 19 at a starting price of 5,480,000 yen, or about $35,000 at current exchange rates.

Buyers can choose from eight exterior colors, including the obligatory WR Blue Pearl, as well as Ceramic White, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Ignition Red, Galaxy Purple Pearl, and Sapphire Blue Pearl.

2027 Subaru WRX STI Sport R

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Source: Subaru

Don't Confuse It With A Full-Blown WRX STI

There's one important distinction worth making: despite the STI branding, this isn't a full-fat WRX STI revival. Subaru is expanding the regular WRX lineup with a better-equipped manual model rather than bringing back the legendary performance flagship. Still, it’s a compelling package, and Subaru offering it as a regular production model rather than another limited-edition special is arguably the best news of all.

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Unfortunately, there's no word on expanding the TY85's availability to other markets.

Two More Manual Subaru Models Planned

The WRX STI Sport R is only one part of Subaru's plan to keep the manual gearbox alive. The automaker is also developing two other three-pedal models: a new BRZ derivative inspired by last year's limited-run BRZ STI Sport Type RA and a hot hatch as a production version of the Performance-B STI concept.

More From Subaru:

Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer

2027 Subaru WRX And BRZ Get Manual-Only Special Editions

Subaru Is Putting A Manual Gearbox In Three New Cars

Subaru’s New Sports Vehicle Planning Office Teases Lifted BRZ

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