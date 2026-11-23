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Subaru's American-Built Ascent Is Heading To Japan

Lottery sales, Touring trim, and American-spec driver assistance make this Subaru Ascent a niche seven-seat SUV for Japanese buyers.

Photo by: Subaru

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 7:58am ET

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Subaru just opened a lottery that almost nobody in Japan will win. On November 19, 2026, the automaker began taking applications for 150 units of the American-built Ascent, its largest SUV, sold in Japan for the first time since the model launched back in 2018.

The window closes November 29, giving interested buyers just ten days to apply for one of the three-row SUVs. Subaru is pricing the Ascent at 7.7 million yen (about $48,500), and every unit comes in a single specification with no options to choose from.

The Ascent is slipping into Japan through a new certification pathway the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism introduced in February 2026, created to implement commitments in the July 22, 2025 Joint Statement on the Framework Agreement between the United States and Japan. According to Autoevolution, the setup accepts US-manufactured, US-certified passenger vehicles without additional Japanese testing under a dedicated recognition system.

Subaru Ascent Japan Launch: 150 Units Through a Lottery

2027 Subaru Ascent For Japan

Photo by: Subaru

Subaru is not selling the Ascent in Japan so much as raffling it off. With just 150 vehicles allocated against a national pool of interested buyers, the odds favor the house. The automaker has built the whole rollout around that scarcity instead of a normal retail launch.

The Ascent has spent its entire life as an American product, built in Indiana and sold almost exclusively in the US since 2018. Japan getting a batch of them now is a limited import tied to the new certification system, with no word yet on whether the Ascent becomes a regular fixture in Subaru's domestic lineup.

That scarcity puts the Ascent in an odd spot next to Subaru's other recent moves at home. The brand has also been testing demand for stick-shift vehicles. Both moves say the company is willing to experiment with niche product even where volume is small.

Subaru has announced only this 150-unit allocation under the new system so far. The company has not discussed any additional batches for Japan beyond this initial lottery run.

Gallery: 2027 Subaru Ascent For Japan

10

Source: Subaru

Subaru Ascent Touring Specification and Left-Hand Drive Layout

Every Japanese-market Ascent comes in Touring trim, the nameplate's top grade, with second-row captain's chairs that drop seating to seven seats. Buyers get a choice of three exterior colors: Crystal White Pearl, Magnetite Gray Metallic, and Daybreak Blue Pearl.

At 196.9 inches long, 76.0 inches wide, and 71.7 inches high, the Ascent is a genuinely oversized vehicle by Japanese standards. It rides on a 113.8-inch wheelbase with 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four making 260 hp and 277 pound-feet of torque, sent through a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission to all four wheels.

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The car keeps its left-hand-drive layout unchanged for a right-hand-traffic market. That means every Japanese owner will be driving from the side of the car that puts them furthest from the curb. Subaru notes that the EyeSight driver assist suite is tuned for right-hand-traffic use and warns that performance may be affected on Japan's left-hand-traffic roads.

That caveat sits alongside a cabin built for American buyers, with Nappa leather upholstery, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, triple-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

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Source: Subaru via Autoevolution

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