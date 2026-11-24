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Ineos Will Build Its Rugged Off-Roader In America Starting In 2028

The US accounts for roughly 70 percent of Ineos sales, prompting the company to bring production stateside as it looks to expand.

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 24, at 3:30pm ET

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Call it a Land Rover knockoff if you want, but the Ineos Grenadier has proven it's a legitimate off-roader with a personality all its own. Since going on sale in 2023, the rugged body-on-frame SUV has found a loyal audience. Now, Ineos is looking to build on that success by expanding its presence in America.

The company plans to bring production of the Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup to the United States in 2028. The move makes sense considering the US accounts for roughly 70 percent of global Grenadier sales, making it Ineos' biggest market by far.

Ineos has already shortlisted potential factory locations and expects to make a final decision within the next few months.

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Is Moving Production To Its Biggest Market

Building vehicles closer to its biggest customer base should help Ineos improve efficiency, strengthen its business, and support its broader growth plans. The company sees America as an increasingly important part of its future, as CEO Lynn Calder explained:

'This is arguably the biggest moment in the history of INEOS Automotive. Americans have already taken the Grenadier to their hearts, and US policies have created an incredibly attractive, pro-growth business environment.'

Local production could also give Ineos more flexibility as it looks to grow the Grenadier brand in the US. The company hasn't announced where the vehicles will be built, how much it plans to invest, or whether American-built models will differ from those currently assembled in Europe.

Ineos Could Sell Its French Factory To BYD

The US production plans come as Ineos is in exclusive negotiations to sell its Hambach manufacturing facility in France to BYD. The plant currently builds the Grenadier and Quartermaster, and Ineos says production of both vehicles would continue there in the medium term if the deal goes through.

Ineos isn't necessarily walking away from European production, then. Instead, it's looking to reshape its manufacturing footprint, potentially handing ownership of its French factory to one of China's biggest automakers while establishing a new production base in the US.

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The proposed sale leaves some questions about how Ineos plans to divide production between the two markets as the brand grows. For now, the company hasn't announced any changes to its existing manufacturing arrangements.

Building the Grenadier in America could be a significant step toward establishing Ineos as a more established player in the off-road market.

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