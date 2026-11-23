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McLaren Delivers First W1 Hyperacr, And It's Very Green

Mantis Green paint, green Alcantara, and exposed Crystal Blue carbon show how far McLaren W1 MSO personalization can go.

Photo by: sennatvchannel (Instagram)

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 4:50am ET

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McLaren Nagoya has handed a customer the keys to a Mantis Green McLaren W1. Dealer-organized coverage of the event is now circulating as the first customer delivery of the 399-car hypercar. McLaren itself hasn't confirmed the handover.

The event reportedly took place at a ceremony geotagged at the Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka Prefecture, with photos surfacing on Instagram on November 20. A second, differently specced W1 is already reported as bound for a McLaren Fukuoka delivery in Japan.

Mantis Green Over Green Alcantara

The car at the center of the story is finished in Mantis Green with gloss-black multi-spoke wheels and green center-locking wheel-nut accents. The combination turns the W1's carbon-fiber silhouette into something hard to miss.

Inside, the cabin carries green Alcantara upholstery that matches the exterior paint. That kind of monochrome theme is typical of McLaren's bespoke MSO program, where customers choose exterior and interior trims as a matched set.

The McLaren W1 sits on a carbon-fiber Aerocell monocoque. That construction approach traces back to the brand's own McLaren F1 and continued through the P1.

The structure is central to the car's 3,084 pound dry weight and its claimed 899 horsepower per metric ton power-to-weight figure.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with an electric motor. McLaren officially quotes a combined 1,258 horsepower and 988 pound-feet of torque sent to the rear wheels alone.

The company lists a 0 to 124 mph time of 5.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 217 mph. Those figures put the W1 among the fastest cars the brand has ever built.

VIN 180 Brings Exposed Crystal Blue Carbon To Fukuoka

A second car, identified by VIN 180, is reportedly bound for a McLaren Fukuoka delivery in Japan. Its bodywork is Crystal Blue exposed carbon fiber, leaving the weave visible instead of hiding it under solid paint.

The Fukuoka-bound W1 pairs that blue carbon finish with a black interior, matte black wheels and black brake calipers. The green car matches its exterior and cabin theme, so the palette here is far more restrained.

Together the two cars show the range MSO personalization can cover across a production run capped at 399 units.

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Neither Japanese delivery has been addressed by McLaren directly, and both accounts trace back to dealer-level event coverage. McLaren's bespoke program leaves exterior and interior combinations largely up to each customer's taste, so buyers elsewhere watching for their own build slots can expect similar variation.

McLaren had targeted initial W1 deliveries for 2026, and this reported Mantis Green handover in Japan lands inside that original window as production cars start to move from Woking to private garages.

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Source: sennatvchannel (Instagram) via TheSupercarBlog

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