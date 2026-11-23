Home

Tesla

Model Y

News

First Chinese Car In Germany's Biggest Reliability Study Finishes Near The Bottom

Only the Tesla Model Y did worse than the MG4 in the 2- to 3-year-old class.

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 23, at 5:30am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

The MG4 has been one of Europe's most talked-about affordable EVs since it arrived. Still, its first appearance in Germany's most closely watched reliability study won't make the marketing brochure. In the latest TÜV Report, the little electric hatchback from SAIC-owned MG finished 108th out of 109 models in the 2- to 3-year-old category.

The results were analyzed by ADAC, Germany's largest automobile club, whose full name is Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club, or "General German Automobile Club." The report is based on roughly 9.7 million mandatory inspections (known as the HU in Germany) carried out between July 2025 and June 2026. It covers 200 models, 26 of them fully electric. The MG4 was one of them, and it failed with "significant" or "dangerous" defects 16 percent of the time.

According to ADAC, which summarized the findings, the MG4's weak spot is its brake discs. That's a familiar problem for EVs. Regenerative braking means the friction brakes do less of the work so that the discs can corrode from underuse. Add the extra weight of a battery pack, and brakes and suspension become common trouble spots for electric cars at inspection time. Lighting defects are also frequent, according to ADAC.

MG4 XPower

EVs Aren't The Problem, Some EVs Are

But ADAC also points out that the big gaps between models show it isn't just about the powertrain. How the components are designed and how long they last clearly matters.

The ill-fated Mazda MX-30 is the best electric car in the study, with a defect rate of just three percent, which was good for third place overall. The now-discontinued Audi Q8 e-tron (3.2 percent), Mini Cooper SE (3.3 percent), and Mercedes EQA (3.5 percent) also did well. Four EVs made the top ten.

That makes the MG4's 16 percent more than five times worse than the MX-30. The overall leader in the 2- to 3-year-old class, by the way, was the Mazda CX-60 at 2.3 percent.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Keeps The Wooden Spoon

The MG4 isn't alone at the bottom. The Tesla Model 3 is just ahead of it in 107th place with 12.5 percent, and the Model Y is dead last for the second year in a row at 18.5 percent. In other words, the three worst cars in this age class are all electric.

There's an important caveat for the Teslas, though. The company doesn't prescribe service intervals, so problems a dealer might catch during routine maintenance often surface for the first time at the inspection. ADAC notes that owners may have saved on service costs, but cars that fail the HU must be fixed and presented again, which skews the numbers. Nothing in the report suggests the same explanation applies to the MG4.

Across all cars, 20.9 percent failed, a slight improvement of 0.6 points over the previous year. TÜV says that's not a real turnaround. Germany's fleet keeps getting older, with the average car now 10.9 years old, up from nine in 2015. More than one in four is at least 15 years old, and the failure rate climbs with age: 10.2 percent for four- to five-year-olds, and 38.7 percent for 20- to 21-year-olds.

What It Means For MG

For a brand that has built its European pitch on value, this is an awkward debut. A low sticker price loses some of its appeal when an owner is staring at a brake repair bill at the first inspection. It's also worth remembering the study counts defects found during inspections, not breakdowns, so it isn't a direct measure of how often these cars leave people stranded.

Winners And Losers

The report breaks results down by vehicle age, so here's a look at which models had the lowest and highest defect rates in each class:

What do you think?

View

Comments

The Winners

2-3 years: Mazda CX-60 (2.3% defect rate)

4-5 years: Audi Q8 e-tron (3.3%)

6-7 years: VW T-Roc (6.1%)

8-9 years: VW T-Roc (9.4%)

10-11 years: Mercedes GLA and VW Golf Sportsvan (13.5%)

12-13 years: Mercedes GLE/ML (17.2%)

The Losers

2-3 years: Tesla Model Y (18.5%)

4-5 years: BMW 1 Series/2 Series (21.8%)

6-7 years: Tesla Model 3 (27.9%)

8-9 years: Dacia Duster (28.3%)

10-11 years: Dacia Sandero (32.2%)

12-13 years: Nissan Qashqai (35.5%).

More About Reliability:

Automakers Need To Slow Down Before Reliability Gets Even Worse

Toyota Says Reliability Gives It The Edge Over Chinese Rivals

These Are The Most Reliable New Cars For The Money: Study

The Most Reliable Car Brands of 2025, Ranked

Source: ADAC

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run





BYD's Boxy SUV Banned In The EU After Land Rover Defender Copycat Ruling





Honda Teases Future Hybrids, Details All-New Modular Platform





Audi Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them

Latest Stories

First Chinese Car In Germany's Biggest Reliability Study Finishes Near The Bottom Nov 23 - Industry -

McLaren Delivers First W1 Hyperacr, And It's Very Green Nov 23 - Supercars -

Honda And Toyota Recall 1.6 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbag Risk Nov 23 - Recalls -

Honda Shows Several New Hybrids Under Covers, Details All-New Modular Platform Nov 23 - Teasers -

Steve McQueen's Ferrari NART Spider Just Sold For $18.9 Million Nov 23 - For Sale -

Stellantis Reportedly Pulling The Plug On All Motorsport Programs Nov 23 - Motorsport -

BYD Puts A Folding Steering Wheel Into Production Nov 23 - Technology -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Elon Musk Is Planning A Tesla Model Y With No Steering Wheel Or Pedals





McLaren Delivers First W1 Hyperacr, And It's Very Green





Turo Now Lets You Rent A Tesla With Full Self-Driving





Honda And Toyota Recall 1.6 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbag Risk





Tesla Bets $3.3 Billion On Cybercab Production At Giga Berlin





Honda Shows Several New Hybrids Under Covers, Details All-New Modular Platform





Tesla Cybercab Orders Open At $29,990. Subscription Is Mandatory