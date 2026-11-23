Home

News

Honda And Toyota Recall 1.6 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbag Risk

New Honda and Toyota recalls target specific inflator lots in hot, humid regions, with free replacements planned through at least early 2027.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 4:10am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Honda and Toyota are recalling roughly 1.12 million US vehicles over Takata airbag inflators that can rupture after years of exposure to heat and humidity. The campaigns cover specific older Accords, Civics, CR-Vs, Acuras, Corollas, Tundras, Sequoias, 4Runners, and several Lexus models.

Owners of affected vehicles will get a free inflator replacement. Honda's interim letters go out starting December 18. Both automakers say a VIN lookup tool is the fastest way to check status right now.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls these proactive recalls, based on long-term airbag inflator monitoring data. The agency distinguishes this round from the thousands of ruptures already tied to Takata hardware industry-wide.

Which Honda, Acura, Toyota And Lexus Models Are Affected?

2013 Honda Accord

Honda's share covers 810,592 US vehicles: the 2012-2013 Civic and CR-V, the 2013 Accord, and the 2013 Acura ILX and RDX. Honda tied this filing to vehicles originally sold or ever registered in a group of high-heat, high-humidity states and US territories. That list includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Texas, and several island territories where propellant degradation runs faster.

Toyota's filing lists 314,029 U.S. vehicles out of roughly 790,000 recalled worldwide. The US list names the 2003-2008 Corolla, the 2005-2006 Tundra, the 2005-2007 Sequoia, and the 2016-2017 4Runner. Each carries a front-passenger inflator flagged for the same rupture risk.

Lexus adds a smaller, older slice to that total: about 9,000 2017 GX460s, a single 2011 IS250, and roughly 1,100 examples of the 2002-2010 SC430. Toyota hasn't broken out which states triggered its filing the way their 2026 recall list did for earlier campaigns.

This isn't Honda's first Takata-related action this year. The brand issued a separate airbag recall on the Odyssey in April. Plenty of model years are still working through the broader inflator problem piece by piece.

Why No Injuries Were Reported In This Specific Recall

2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium

Honda and Toyota both confirm no ruptures, crashes, or injuries have been linked to the vehicles named in these filings. The recalls came out of long-term monitoring that spotted propellant degradation patterns in specific inflator lots and climate zones before any failure occurred on the road.

The broader Takata story looks different. Defective inflators have been linked to at least 28 deaths in the United States since 2009, with more than 400 injuries reported, and NHTSA puts the total number of Takata-related airbags recalled nationwide at 67 million.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Toyota and Lexus say dealers will replace the front passenger airbag inflator at no cost to owners. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 11, 2027. Honda hasn't given a parts-availability date yet, though its interim notification letters are meant to tell owners what to expect while the fix gets built out.

Owners who want to check sooner than a mailed letter should use NHTSA's VIN lookup tool once it's live. Both automakers are scheduling service through dealers once parts arrive. The agency's recall alert for this filing went live November 21.

More From Takata:

Ford Tells Owners Not To Drive 765,000 Cars, Including Mustang and Ford GT

Weird: BMW 3 Series Recall Is Hunting for Deadly Takata Airbags Installed by Owners

Fraud and swindling: Citroën under pressure following problems with Takata airbags

Nissan Issues Do-Not-Drive Order for Older Models With Deadly Takata Airbags

Source: NHTSA

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run





BYD's Boxy SUV Banned In The EU After Land Rover Defender Copycat Ruling





Honda Teases Future Hybrids, Details All-New Modular Platform





Audi Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them

Latest Stories

Honda And Toyota Recall 1.6 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbag Risk Nov 23 - Recalls -

Honda Shows Several New Hybrids Under Covers, Details All-New Modular Platform Nov 23 - Teasers -

Steve McQueen's Ferrari NART Spider Just Sold For $18.9 Million Nov 23 - For Sale -

Stellantis Reportedly Pulling The Plug On All Motorsport Programs Nov 23 - Motorsport -

BYD Puts A Folding Steering Wheel Into Production Nov 23 - Technology -

BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run Nov 23 - Supercars -

Child Car Seats Expire Even If They Look Perfectly Fine. Here's Why Nov 22 - Motor101 -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Honda Shows Several New Hybrids Under Covers, Details All-New Modular Platform





Steve McQueen's Ferrari NART Spider Just Sold For $18.9 Million





Honda Debuts New Three-Row SUV With Next-Gen Hybrid Technology





Stellantis Reportedly Pulling The Plug On All Motorsport Programs





Over 1 Million Honda And Acura Vehicles Face Start/Stop Failure That Could Leave Drivers Stranded





BYD Puts A Folding Steering Wheel Into Production





12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles