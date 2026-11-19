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GM Is Quietly Looking For Its Next CEO

From Ultium to Cruise, CEO Mary Barra's tenure has reshaped GM. Now the automaker is reportedly considering its next chapter.

Photo by: General Motors

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 19, at 4:00pm ET

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General Motors is reportedly looking for a new leader. Current CEO Mary Barra has helmed the American automaker since 2014, guiding the company through major industry disruptions. But now she could be on the way out.

The Wall Street Journal reports that GM is actively searching for candidates to replace Barra, with help from an executive search firm. The search includes internal and external candidates. Neither GM nor Barra has indicated she’s considering retirement at the moment. Barra, 64, was the first woman to lead a major automaker when she became CEO.

Her career at GM began in 1980 when she was 18, working at the Pontiac Motor Division as a co-op student from the General Motors Institute (now Kettering University). Barra earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1985 and began working as an engineer. She has been with GM ever since.

Photo by: Chevrolet

The Internal Contenders

"People familiar with the matter" told the publication about three potential internal candidates. They are GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson, GM Chief Product Officer Sterling Anderson, and GM President Mark Reuss.

Reuss has served as president since 2019 and has spent his entire career at the automaker. He began working at GM in 1983 as a student intern and today serves as Barra’s second-in-command.

Anderson, also executive vice president of global product, joined the automaker in June 2025. He previously worked in Silicon Valley, co-founding an autonomous trucking company and working at Tesla, where he led Model X development.

Jacobson joined GM in 2020 as the CFO. Before that, he served in the same role at Delta Air Lines.

GM President Mark Reuss (Left)

Photo by: General Motors

Highs and Lows

Barra took over GM as it emerged from bankruptcy and focused on making the company leaner and more efficient while increasing profits. The company’s stock price is up 136 percent since she took over, and its product line ranges from the soon-to-be-dead-again Chevrolet Bolt EV to the 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X, with trucks, EVs, and high-performance luxury sedans in the mix.

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GM also launched its Ultium platform, with Barra at the helm, an architecture that underpins the automaker’s latest battery-electric vehicles, but it has had missteps. Barra aggressively pushed the automaker to build BEVs despite weak demand.

The automaker’s autonomous taxi dreams also lived and died under Barra’s watch. GM acquired Cruise in 2016 and invested billions, but shut it down in 2024 after a high-profile accident.

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Source: The Wall Street Journal

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