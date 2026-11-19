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Watch Hyundai Debut The New Elantra And Elantra Hybrid: Livestream

Hyundai will reveal the new Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at the LA Auto Show. You can watch the livestream right here.

Photo by: Hyundai

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 19, at 10:00am ET

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Hyundai is set to pull the covers off the all-new 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid, and you can watch the global reveal right here on Motor1.

The automaker will livestream its press conference from the Los Angeles Auto Show (aka AutoMobility LA) on Thursday, November 19, starting at 9:05 AM PT (12:05 PM ET). The event is scheduled to run for 30 minutes and will be broadcast on Hyundai's official YouTube channel.

You’re probably saying: "We’ve already seen the Elantra!" Well, technically, yes. The new Elantra debuted in South Korea as the Avante, giving us an early look at the new compact sedan. But Hyundai's LA showing will include specific details for the US, plus our first look at the 2028 Elantra Hybrid.

2027 Hyundai Avante (South Korea)

Photo by: Hyundai

What We Know About The New Hyundai Elantra

The eighth-generation sedan features a dramatically redesigned exterior, with sharp bodywork, slim lighting elements, pronounced fenders, and flush door handles. It's also larger than its predecessor, with a longer wheelbase and wider body.

The interior gets a major technology upgrade, too. Highlights include Hyundai's new Pleos Connect infotainment system, a large central touchscreen, a slim digital instrument display, and an AI-powered assistant.

In Korea, the new Elantra is available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 147 horsepower or a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain with 155 hp. We'll find out how the US-market models compare during Thursday's reveal.

2027 Hyundai Avante (South Korea)

Photo by: Hyundai

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When And Where To Watch The Elantra Reveal

Hyundai executives, including North American CEO Randy Parker and Design North America Chief Designer Brad Arnold, are scheduled to attend.

Elantra Livestream Details:

Date: Thursday, November 19, 202T

Time: 9:05 AM PT / 12:05 PM ET

Location: AutoMobility LA, Los Angeles

Watch: HyundaiUSA's YouTube Channel (Embedded On Motor1)

The new Elantra and Elantra Hybrid will also be on display throughout the public days of the Los Angeles Auto Show, alongside the all-new Tucson.

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