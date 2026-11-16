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BMW Recalls 720,000 Vehicles For Water Pump Fire Risk. Owners Told To Park Outside

NHTSA flags the BMW water-pump connector defect as a fire hazard, covering several 2012-2018 models until a new repair is ready.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 7:17am ET

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BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in the United States over a water pump electrical connector that can short-circuit and start a fire, even when the car is parked and switched off. NHTSA has told owners to park affected cars outside and away from structures or other vehicles until a fix exists.

The campaign covers older 3 Series, 5 Series, Z4, X1, X3, X4, X5, and several 2 Series and 4 Series body styles from the 2012 through 2018 model years. BMW filed the recall with NHTSA on November 4, 2026, and owner notification letters go out in December.

The Defect Behind The Fire Risk

2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e

The problem sits in the water pump's electrical connector. BMW says the seal on that connector can fail, letting water reach the terminals and short-circuit them. That short can ignite a fire while the vehicle sits parked and turned off.

This isn't a new defect. The campaign, filed as NHTSA recall 26V733000, replaces an earlier recall numbered 24V608 that targeted the same connector but didn't stop the failures. BMW opened this second campaign because vehicles already repaired under 24V608 can still short-circuit.

Anyone who had the connector serviced under the first recall still needs the new fix once it's ready. In its Part 573 filing for 26V733, BMW describes additional testing that found issues such as embrittlement and cracking of the connector material. The company now says the earlier remedy didn't resolve the underlying issue.

This isn't BMW's first park-outside instruction this year. The automaker issued a similar warning in August tied to a separate fire recall. A starter relay defect prompted another one in September covering 3, 5, and 7 Series sedans.

What BMW Recall 26V733000 Changes For Owners Right Now

2012 BMW Z4

Photo by: BMW

There's no repair yet. BMW says the fix is still in development, so dealers can't schedule anything until the automaker finalizes a remedy and parts become available.

Until then, NHTSA's instruction stands: park the car outside, away from garages, carports, and other vehicles. That's the only action available to owners right now, whether or not a vehicle shows obvious symptoms.

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Owners will get two separate notices. The first, due in December 2026, confirms whether a specific vehicle is part of the recall. A second letter follows once the free dealership repair becomes available, and VINs tied to the campaign become searchable on NHTSA.gov starting December 25, 2026.

BMW customer service can be reached at 1-800-525-7417 for questions in the meantime. Owners who already went through the 2024 campaign for this same connector will still need to bring their car back once BMW's new remedy is ready.

More BMW Recalls:

BMW Recalls 189,130 3, 5 And 7 Series Over Starter Relay Fire Risk

BMW X3 Recall: 13 SUVs Could Lose Steering, Check Your VIN Now

BMW Recalls 27,720 Sedans For Driveshaft Problem, Rollaway Risk

Weird: BMW 3 Series Recall Is Hunting for Deadly Takata Airbags Installed by Owners

Source: NHTSA

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