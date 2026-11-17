Home

Aston Martin

News

Aston Martin Is Taking Its Call Of Duty SUV To The Dakar Rally With Fernando Alonso

The Dreadnought is making the jump from the digital world to the grueling desert.

Photo by: Aston Martin

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 17, at 4:00am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Aston Martin's wild Dreadnought is no longer confined to a video game. First introduced as a military-inspired SUV for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the fictional off-roader is now inspiring a real-world machine. Aston Martin Racing has confirmed it will enter the 2027 Dakar Rally with three Dreadnought competition vehicles, bringing together a star-studded driver lineup that includes Fernando Alonso, Sébastien Loeb, and Lucas Moraes.

The project marks Aston Martin Racing's first venture into global rally-raid competition. Rather than simply dressing up a production DBX for the occasion, the British marque is working with Prodrive to develop purpose-built rally raiders capable of fighting for victory in one of motorsport's toughest events.

Prodrive is responsible for engineering and building all three cars. It will also run the entries during the event, bringing four decades of motorsport experience to the project. Prodrive has considerable Dakar pedigree, reaching the podium three times in the last five years and winning this year's event with a vehicle of its own design and manufacture.

Aston Martin Dreadnought for Dakar 2027

Photo by: Aston Martin

The Dakar Dreadnought Trades Luxury For Rally Duties

Aston Martin hasn't revealed technical specifications for the actual Dakar-bound Dreadnought, so it's unclear how much of the original concept will carry over. The digital version was conceived as an ultra-extreme, military-specification vehicle with a V12 engine, all-wheel drive, a carbon-fiber body, and a fairly luxurious interior inspired by road cars.

While the exterior of the Dakar-bound Dreadnought retains some similarities to the original digital concept, the cabin is a completely different story. Gone is any pretense of road-car luxury, replaced by a stripped-out competition interior dominated by exposed carbon fiber.

Aston Martin Dreadnought for Dakar 2027

Photo by: Aston Martin

The cockpit is all business, with a racing seat, a full roll cage, a complex array of switches and controls, and multiple digital displays providing the driver with essential information. It's a far cry from the more lavish interior imagined for the Call of Duty vehicle, but that's hardly surprising given the punishment this machine is expected to endure in the Dakar Rally.

Fernando Alonso will return to the Dakar Rally for the first time in seven years, having previously competed in 2020 with a Toyota Hilux. The two-time Formula 1 world champion finished 13th overall on his debut and will once again team up with Marc Coma, a five-time Dakar motorcycle category winner who previously co-drove for the Spaniard.

Aston Martin Dreadnought for Dakar 2027

Photo by: Aston Martin

Two Dakar Legends Join Alonso In Aston Martin's Assault

Alonso will be juggling an especially demanding schedule in 2027. The Dakar takes place before Formula 1 pre-season testing, with the Spaniard also committed to a record-breaking 24-race F1 calendar that includes 10 Sprint events. He has already extended his contract with Aston Martin's F1 team for next year, making the off-road adventure an additional challenge rather than a change of priorities.

Joining him is an even more experienced Dakar competitor in Sébastien Loeb. The nine-time World Rally Championship winner has collected 28 stage victories and five podium finishes at the Dakar, but an overall victory remains elusive. The Frenchman will have Fabian Lurquin as co-driver, with the pair hoping to conquer the event finally.

Completing the three-car lineup is Lucas Moraes, who won the 2025 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. The Brazilian finished third on his Dakar debut in 2023 and will be joined by Spanish co-driver Pablo Moreno.

Aston Martin Dreadnought For Dakar 2027

6

Source: Aston Martin

Dakar 2027 Schedule

The 2027 Dakar Rally begins on January 9 in Portugal, with a 129-kilometer (80-mile) prologue in Loulé, before the competitive action gets underway the following day. Competitors will then cross the Mediterranean and continue through Morocco from January 12, tackling 12 stages that include 4,341 kilometers (2,697 miles) of timed special stages.

What do you think?

View

Comments

The marathon concludes in Marrakech on January 23, after a total route of 6,805 kilometers (4,228 miles). It's an enormous undertaking for both drivers and machinery, with the harsh desert environment testing endurance, reliability, and navigation just as much as outright speed.

Whether the Dreadnought can actually win its Dakar debut remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Aston Martin has found a way to take a vehicle originally conceived for a video game into one of the world's most punishing real-world motorsport competitions. That's quite an upgrade from a PlayStation controller.

More From Aston Martin:

Aston Martin Can't Stop Losing Money

Aston Martin Undecided Whether It Wants To Fake A Manual Or Not

Aston Martin Admits Some Customers Hate Electric Cars

Aston Martin Says Emissions Regulations Are Killing the V-12

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





Driven: BMW's Electric M3 Is The Real Deal





GM Might Finally Build A Real F-150 Raptor Rival: Report





Where Did All The Bad Cars Go?





I Tried Mercedes' New Hands-Free Driving Tech. It Nearly Drove Me Everywhere

Latest Stories

Aston Martin Is Taking Its Call Of Duty SUV To The Dakar Rally With Fernando Alonso Nov 17 - Motorsport -

Ford Maverick Buyers Can Get The 300-HP SV300T Package Before Taking Delivery Nov 17 - Official -

Bentley's First EV Is Already Sold Out Through 2027. New Torcal Buyers Must Wait Until 2028 Nov 17 - Sales -

Volkswagen Teases A Widebody, Winged GTI Concept Ahead Of November Reveal Nov 17 - Teasers -

A Forgotten American Automaker Is Back, Promising A $21,500 Truck Nov 17 - Official -

Your Car Has A Redline. What Happens If You Exceed It? Nov 16 - Motor101 -

Novitec's Ferrari 12Cilindri Looks Surprisingly Good Nov 16 - Aftermarket / Tuning -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Aston Martin Teams Up With Star Wars For 50th Anniversary Celebrations





Ford Maverick Buyers Can Get The 300-HP SV300T Package Before Taking Delivery





From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home





Bentley's First EV Is Already Sold Out Through 2027. New Torcal Buyers Must Wait Until 2028





Brabus Built The Car Its Founder Always Dreamed Of. We Drove It





Volkswagen Teases A Widebody, Winged GTI Concept Ahead Of November Reveal





Aston Martin Can't Stop Losing Money