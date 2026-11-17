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A Forgotten American Automaker Is Back, Promising A $21,500 Truck

Three REO Runabout models share one ladder frame but split into a work truck, crew-cab pickup, and six-seat SUV.

Photo by: REO Industries

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 2:08am ET

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REO Trucks has revealed three truck and SUV models built on a shared steel ladder frame. Starting prices sit below $30,000. The Texas-based startup unveiled the T4X, T4C and S4C on November 16, 2026, all identical from the B-pillar forward.

The lineup targets buyers who have watched pickup prices climb for years. A work truck, a crew-cab pickup and a family SUV all share the same mechanical bones. REO is taking refundable $25 deposits now, though actual production sits years out.

T4X, T4C, and S4C: The Key Differences

REO Runabout T4C

Photo by: REO Industries

The T4X is the stripped-down work truck of the trio, with a two-seat cab and a steel drop-side flatbed measuring 79.1 inches long and 70.6 inches wide. It's built for contractors and small-business owners who need cargo space more than passenger room.

The T4C swaps that flatbed for a crew cab that seats up to five, with a shorter 54.1-inch bed to make room for the extra doors and rear seats. That bed length lands close to the Ford Maverick's 54.4-inch cargo box. That puts the crew-cab truck in the same practical ballpark as an established compact pickup.

The S4C rounds out the range as a six-seat family SUV, with a shortened rear overhang meant to improve departure angle for off-road use. All three share a 119.6-inch wheelbase, a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, a six-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive with solid axles.

Buyers cross-shopping compact trucks have other new options worth watching, including Scion's kei truck revival aimed at a similarly tight budget. REO is betting on body-on-frame construction and a manual gearbox, trading some comfort and tech features for straightforward utility and easier long-term upkeep.

Pricing And Shared Mechanical Package

REO Runabout S4C

Photo by: REO Industries

REO announced preliminary starting prices at $21,500 for the T4X, $25,000 for the T4C and $28,500 for the S4C. The announcement doesn't specify taxes, destination charges or final pricing once the trucks actually reach buyers.

The three vehicles all draw from the same ladder-frame platform, the same naturally aspirated four-cylinder, and the same six-speed manual. That shared mechanical package keeps engineering costs down across the lineup. REO plans to assemble the trucks at a brownfield plant in Texas, though the facility itself wasn't named in the reveal.

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Pilot builds of the T4X are planned for 2027. First deliveries are aimed at late 2028 to early 2029, based on the company's own targets. The T4C and S4C will follow after the initial T4X rollout. REO hasn't given specific dates for either model.

Anyone comparing budget-minded trucks has more company this year than usual. The segment has drawn renewed attention from shoppers priced out of larger pickups. Startup truck programs often change timing or specs before Job One, so early reservation holders should expect these targets to shift as REO moves toward full production.

More Affordable New Trucks:

Slate's Compact Electric Pickup May Get A $3,000 High-Roof Cargo Kit

Ford Says Its $30,000 Fathom Truck Will Require One 'Heck Of An Effort'

Ford Bronco Sport And Maverick Get Price Cuts For 2027, But Lose Some Features

Meet Telo MT1, A Mini Cooper SE-Sized Subcompact Electric Truck

Gallery: REO Runabout T4X, T4C, And S4C

17

Source: REO Industries

Source: REO Industries

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