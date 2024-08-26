Few modern cars have headlights as distinctive as the quad setup of the Bugatti Chiron. The daytime running light signature makes cars from Molsheim instantly recognizable. However, these vehicles are a rare sight since only 500 units were ever made. This level of exclusivity comes at a cost, not only when you’re buying a car, but also when shopping for spare parts.

Case in point, an ad on eBay Germany lists a set of Valeo headlights for the Chiron with an eye-watering price tag. Compatible with the Pur Sport and the Super Sport 300+, these LEDs run for €147,000. At current exchange rates, you're looking at spending $164,000. Yes, just for a set of headlights. With that kind of money, one could buy a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS ($164,900).

The seller is actually based in Poland but will ship the Chiron headlights to European countries for another €1,000 ($1,100). For obvious reasons, Russia and Ukraine are excluded. The shop offers shipping to countries outside of Europe but delivery costs are not listed. However, it's safe to assume they're higher.

Given how few of these cars were ever built, the ad is targeting a limited crowd. They're listed as used items but the seller promises "perfect condition." It's worth noting these are advertised as being original headlights carrying the OEM part code: 5B4941035C 5B4941036C. We did a bit of digging and found them on a Polish site where they're listed for a far more reasonable 420,000 PLN (€98,000 or $110,000).

The bonkers price tag for a set of headlights reminds us of a video from The Hamilton Collection about Chiron ownership costs: $10,000 per taillight, $13,547 replacement key, $8,449 tire set, $18,317 front brake rotors, $6,764 front brake pads, $18,317 rear brake rotors, $4,024 rear brake pads, $185,000 transmission, and the $11,500 annual service.

Veyron ownership costs are predictably insane as well, according to real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin. Replacing all fluids costs $25,000 while the tires are another $38,000. The wheels have to be changed once every 10,000 miles for $50,000. An EPA certification application emerged a few years ago, showing $6,400 for a turbocharger replacement. The Veyron has four of those. That document also revealed $9,000 in labor costs to replace two turbos.

Veyron owners pay $20,000 to have the fuel tank replaced, plus another $22,000 for labor. It costs just about as much to replace the camshaft adjusters but the item itself is only about $800. Why are the labor costs so high? Because some engine disassembly is required. Mind you, these prices emerged a few years ago and might no longer be valid. By that we mean they're likely to be even higher. For example, the Veyron's bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport PAX tires were already $42,000 in 2020, up by $4,000 from the year before.

The new Tourbillion has lost all four turbochargers but has added a hybrid setup that certainly can’t be cheap to work on should something go wrong.