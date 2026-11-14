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You Can't Drive Cars In These 5 Places Across America

From an island where horses replace cars to national parks that shut down roads, these US destinations have surprising driving bans.

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Dan Mihalascu

By: Dan Mihalascu

Nov 14, at 7:00am ET

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For most Americans, owning a car is practically a necessity. But there are a handful of places across the United States where driving is not just inconvenient—it's prohibited. From historic islands where horses still handle much of the transportation to coastal communities where bicycles and golf carts take priority, these destinations have deliberately kept ordinary cars off their roads.

The reasons behind these restrictions are surprisingly varied. Some communities introduced vehicle bans more than a century ago to protect horses and preserve their historic character, while others want to protect fragile ecosystems, reduce congestion, or make public spaces safer for pedestrians. And while some restrictions apply year-round, others only take effect on certain roads or during specific days and seasons.

Mackinac Island, Michigan: Cars Banned For More Than A Century

Mackinac Island is perhaps the most famous example of a place where cars are prohibited in the United States. Located in Lake Huron, between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the island has maintained its car-free status since 1898.

The decision came after early automobiles reportedly frightened horses and caused problems for horse-drawn carriages, which were the primary means of transportation at the time. Today, visitors must leave their cars on the mainland and travel to the island by ferry or private boat. Once there, walking, cycling, and horse-drawn carriages are the main ways to get around.

Even M-185, the eight-mile state highway circling the island, prohibits ordinary motor vehicle traffic, making it the only state highway in the country with such a restriction. Emergency and authorized service vehicles are among the exceptions. Mackinac State Historic Parks explains how the ban has helped preserve the island's distinctive historic atmosphere.

Fire Island, New York: Cars Restricted To Protect The Natural Environment

Fire Island, a barrier island off Long Island, New York, is another destination where ordinary visitors cannot simply drive around. Much of the island has no paved roads, and visitors typically arrive by passenger ferry before exploring its communities on foot or by bicycle. Water taxis also provide transportation between certain locations.

The restrictions are closely connected to the island's fragile coastal environment. Its dunes, beaches, and wildlife habitats are vulnerable to vehicle traffic, while limiting cars also helps preserve the peaceful atmosphere that attracts visitors.

There are exceptions for certain residents, contractors, emergency responders, and authorized service vehicles, but permits are tightly controlled. According to the National Park Service, most visitors will find that walking and water transportation are the practical ways to explore the area.

Bald Head Island, North Carolina: No Passenger Cars On Its Roads

Bald Head Island, located off North Carolina's coast near Southport, takes a different approach to keeping conventional cars away. Visitors arrive by passenger ferry, leaving their vehicles at the mainland terminal before transferring to the island. Once there, golf carts, bicycles, and trams provide the main forms of transportation.

The restriction helps maintain the island's quieter atmosphere and protect its natural surroundings, including maritime forests, beaches, and coastal habitats. Rather than dealing with conventional traffic, visitors can explore the island at a slower pace.

Golf carts are particularly popular, although they are subject to local regulations, and certain authorized vehicles are permitted for essential services and emergencies. The Bald Head Island Association confirms that passenger cars are not allowed and outlines the available transportation options.

Monhegan Island, Maine: Visitors Can't Bring Cars

For anyone looking to escape traffic altogether, Monhegan Island in Maine offers another interesting example. Located around 10 miles off the mainland, this small island is accessible by passenger ferry, and visitors must leave their cars at the mainland departure points. Its limited road network and remote location make conventional driving impractical for tourists.

The island is known for its rugged coastline, art community, and hiking trails, rather than busy roads and traffic lights. Visitors generally explore on foot, while a limited number of trucks and golf carts serve local needs. Golf carts may also be available for people with medical or mobility-related requirements.

According to Visit Maine, the absence of cars and paved roads is part of what makes the island such a distinctive destination.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Temporarily Bans Cars On A Scenic Road

Not every car restriction in the United States is permanent. In Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the National Park Service closes Cades Cove Loop Road to motor vehicles every Wednesday during part of the year.

The 11-mile scenic route normally attracts motorists hoping to spot wildlife, explore historic buildings, and enjoy views of the surrounding mountains. The vehicle-free days give pedestrians and cyclists an opportunity to experience the area without sharing the road with regular traffic.

According to the National Park Service, the program also helps address congestion and provides a safer, more enjoyable experience for visitors. For 2026, the scheduled closures ran from May 6 through September 30. During these vehicle-free days, visitors were able to enjoy the route by walking or cycling, with the following rules applying:

Ordinary motor vehicles are prohibited on the loop road during the designated closure.

Non-motorized bicycles and permitted Class 1 and Class 2 electric bicycles are allowed.

Parking is available only in designated areas, and visitors need the appropriate parking tag.

Visitors should bring water, food, and other essentials because the route takes time to explore.

The restriction is temporary rather than a permanent ban, but it demonstrates how even popular driving destinations can introduce car-free periods to improve visitor safety and protect the surrounding environment.

What Are Tourists Saying About America's Car-Free Destinations?

Mackinac Island's unusual vehicle ban has generated plenty of discussion on Reddit. A post in r/Damnthatsinteresting attracted more than 50,000 upvotes, with visitors sharing their experiences of exploring the island without conventional cars. Several commenters praised its atmosphere, particularly the opportunity to cycle around the island without dealing with regular traffic.

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Another discussion in a thread dedicated to car critics attracted more than 1,200 upvotes. Commenters were particularly interested in how a car-free community operates in Michigan, a state closely associated with America's automotive industry. Some also discussed how emergency services and essential transportation continue to operate despite the restrictions.

Meanwhile, a discussion in r/longboarding offered a different perspective, with one visitor explaining how they explored Mackinac Island using a longboard instead of renting a bicycle. The responses highlight an interesting takeaway: for many visitors, the absence of conventional traffic is not an inconvenience but one of the biggest reasons to visit.

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