Home

Features

Motor101

The 25-Year Car Import Rule Can Be Complicated. Here's How It Works

The 25-year rule opens the door to forbidden JDM icons and rare foreign cars, but importing one is not as simple as it sounds.

Photo by: Robin Trajano | Motor1

Dan Mihalascu

By: Dan Mihalascu

Nov 13, at 5:00pm ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Some of the coolest cars ever built never made it to the United States. From high-performance Japanese sports cars to unusual European luxury models, plenty of vehicles remain unavailable to American buyers simply because they were never certified for the U.S. market.

Fortunately, there's a federal regulation that makes it possible to bring many of these automotive curiosities stateside without going through an expensive compliance process. Known as the 25-year car import rule, the exemption allows qualifying foreign-market vehicles to enter the United States without meeting applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

What Is The 25-Year Car Import Rule?

The 25-year import rule is a federal exemption administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It allows vehicles that are at least 25 years old to be permanently imported into the United States without having to comply with applicable FMVSS requirements.

Normally, vehicles manufactured for markets outside the United States must meet specific federal safety standards before they can be permanently imported. These requirements cover everything from crash protection and lighting to other safety-related equipment.

A vehicle originally built for Japan or Europe, for example, might not have the necessary certification to be legally imported into the United States. The 25-year exemption removes that particular obstacle, making it significantly easier to bring eligible foreign-market vehicles stateside.

Importantly, the rule applies regardless of whether a vehicle was originally sold in the United States. That means enthusiasts can legally import models that were never officially offered to American buyers, provided they meet the applicable age and import requirements.

Photo by: Robin Trajano | Motor1

How Is The 25 years Calculated?

One of the most important details about the rule is that the 25-year period is calculated from the vehicle's actual manufacturing date, not simply its model year.

That distinction can make a significant difference when determining whether a particular car is eligible. For example, a vehicle manufactured in November 2001 would reach the 25-year threshold in November 2026. A car manufactured in December 2001 wouldn't qualify until December 2026.

In other words, buyers shouldn't automatically assume that every vehicle from a particular model year becomes eligible at the beginning of the corresponding calendar year.

The manufacturing date is typically established through the vehicle's identification information and supporting documentation. If the date is not immediately clear, importers may need additional records from the manufacturer or other reliable sources.

Checking the production date before purchasing a vehicle is essential. A car that's only a few months short of the exemption can create significant complications if someone attempts to import it prematurely.

Does The Rule Apply To Every Foreign Car?

The 25-year exemption is broad, but it doesn't mean every older vehicle automatically qualifies for unrestricted importation under every federal regulation.

The most important distinction is between federal safety requirements and environmental regulations. NHTSA oversees vehicle safety standards, while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handles federal emissions requirements. These are separate regulatory systems, meaning a vehicle's eligibility under one doesn't automatically establish its eligibility under the other.

The EPA generally provides an exemption for qualifying foreign-market vehicles that are at least 21 years old, provided they remain in their original, unmodified configuration. This means a vehicle can potentially qualify for the EPA emissions exemption before it reaches the 25-year safety exemption.

Engine swaps and other modifications can complicate matters, however. A replacement engine generally needs to satisfy the EPA's applicable equivalency requirements to qualify under the 21-year provision.

As a result, buyers should investigate both sets of regulations before arranging an import. The 25-year rule addresses federal safety compliance, but it shouldn't be mistaken for a blanket exemption from all environmental or customs requirements.

What Paperwork Is Required?

Importing a vehicle under the 25-year exemption still involves paperwork. One of the key documents is NHTSA Form HS-7, which declares the vehicle's eligibility for importation under federal safety regulations. For a qualifying vehicle that's at least 25 years old, the importer generally uses Box 1 to declare the applicable exemption.

An EPA Form 3520-1 must also be submitted to declare the vehicle's emissions status. Qualifying vehicles using the 21-year emissions exemption generally use code E. Depending on the circumstances, importers should also prepare the following documentation:

The vehicle's original title or equivalent ownership documentation

Proof of the vehicle's manufacturing date

Purchase invoices and shipping documentation

Customs entry paperwork

Any additional documentation requested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Importers must also account for applicable customs duties, taxes, shipping expenses, and port-related fees. Requirements can vary depending on the vehicle and its circumstances, so checking with the relevant authorities before shipping is strongly recommended.

Photo by: Robin Trajano | Motor1

What Do Car Enthusiasts Say About The 25-Year Import Rule?

Reddit discussions highlight why checking a vehicle's exact manufacturing date is so important. In a discussion about Nissan Silvia S15 import eligibility on r/JDM, users explained that the 25-year countdown starts from the manufacturing date, meaning not every car from the same model year becomes eligible simultaneously.

Another discussion about importing a 2002 Nissan 350Z from Japan illustrates why some buyers have to be patient. One owner planning to return to the U.S. before his car reached the 25-year threshold was advised to store it in Japan until it became eligi`ble for importation.

The financial side is another common concern. In a thread on r/askcarguys about the downsides of importing a 25-year-old Japanese car, enthusiasts discussed unexpected expenses, lengthy shipping times, and the challenges of owning a right-hand-drive vehicle. The takeaway is that the purchase price is only part of the equation.

Does The 25-Year Rule Mean You Can Drive The Car Anywhere?

Not necessarily. The federal exemption makes it possible to import an eligible vehicle without meeting applicable FMVSS requirements, but that doesn't automatically guarantee registration or unrestricted road use in every state.

Individual states have their own vehicle registration, title, inspection, and emissions requirements. Depending on where the vehicle will be registered, owners may need additional inspections or documentation before receiving license plates.

The exemption also doesn't eliminate customs requirements, applicable import duties, or other federal regulations that may apply to the vehicle. Getting a car through U.S. Customs is only one part of the process. Making sure it can be legally registered and driven where you live is equally important.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Still, the 25-year rule has opened the door to countless vehicles that American enthusiasts once could only admire from afar. Japanese performance cars such as the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, Toyota Chaser, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution are among the models that have attracted considerable interest from collectors as they become eligible.

For enthusiasts willing to wait, the 25-year import rule can turn an overseas dream car into a realistic addition to the garage.

More From Motor101

Not All Gas Engines Work The Same. Here's What Makes Them Different

The Worst Car Communism Gave The World: The Trabant

This Gearbox Blurs The Line Between Manual And Automatic

Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





Honda Secretly Showed Dealers Its Future Models, Including The Element. Here's What They Said





BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





Audi Tells Us Why The Nuvolari Costs $300,000 More Than Temerario





BMW Once Called Hyundai's Fake EV Gears A 'Funny Gimmick.' Now It's Doing Them Too





Toyota's Cheaper Sports Car Is Reportedly Back On The Menu

Latest Stories

The 25-Year Car Import Rule Can Be Complicated. Here's How It Works Nov 13 - Motor101 -

Porsche’s New Supercar Already Spotted At The Nürburgring Nov 13 - Spy Shots -

BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them Nov 13 - Industry -

Ford Hid These Rare Cars For Decades. Now You Can Seem Them All In One Place Nov 13 - Lifestyle -

You Can Own A Kei Car In The US. But You Might Not Be Able To Drive It Nov 13 - Motor101 -

Audi Tells Us Why The Nuvolari Costs $300,000 More Than Temerario Nov 13 - Supercars -

Jeep Is Auctioning A One-Of-A-Kind 705-HP Wrangler Nov 13 - For Sale -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





You Can Own A Kei Car In The US. But You Might Not Be Able To Drive It





Porsche’s New Supercar Already Spotted At The Nürburgring





Not All Gas Engines Work The Same. Here's What Makes Them Different





BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





The Worst Car Communism Gave The World: The Trabant





Ford Hid These Rare Cars For Decades. Now You Can Seem Them All In One Place





This Gearbox Blurs The Line Between Manual And Automatic