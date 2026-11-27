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Driven: The Volvo XC60 Long Range Proves Old Is Gold

Even though the XC60 is on its third facelift, the 2028 Long Range model is more than just a nip and tuck.

Photo by: Volvo

Zander Sutton

By: Zander Sutton

Nov 27, at 3:00am ET

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The current Volvo XC60 is nearly a decade old. For most automakers, that would mean it’s well overdue for an update. Emphasis on the "most," however, because Volvo has decided that the current XC60 is going nowhere. In fact, we're now on facelift number three.

The big news is an all-new battery that delivers up to 78 miles of pure electric driving range. While not in full extended-range EV territory, it does give the new XC60 Long Range the distinction of being the plug-in hybrid with the longest electric range in the United States.

But is it big enough to distract from the fact that this is a 10-year-old car? We headed to Copenhagen to find out.

Pros

Class-Leading Design

Comfortable Cabin

Great Electric Range

Cons

Harsh Ride

Probably Pricey

Starting To Show Its Age

Minor Tweaks Here And There

Photo by: Volvo

The new XC60—full name Volvo XC60 T8 Long Range—retains the same basic shape as the outgoing model. Beyond that, virtually every panel has been altered.

Up front is a new Volvo grille, updated Thor’s Hammer headlights, and a redesigned bumper. It’s the same story on the rear, with an updated rear bumper and taillight housing. Despite its age, the XC60 is still easily the best-looking car in its class.

Inside is much the same. Plenty of nips and tucks to keep the cabin fresh for the ages, but nothing radically different. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of Volvo’s newest infotainment system. It’s the same unit in the new XC90, and sticks out from the dashboard instead of being recessed.

A Very Comfortable Cabin

Photo by: Volvo

The XC60 Long Range features Volvo’s updated Google-based infotainment system. This system is larger—11.2 inches—and sticks out from the dashboard at an angle toward the driver, which is a little odd for passengers.

Despite my tester being pre-production, I did not have any major glitches or bugs with the software, something Volvo has gotten dinged for as of late. I was also thankful Volvo still lets us have buttons for some media controls, unlike in the EX60.

Photos by: Volvo

Still, no physical HVAC controls are a letdown. The one place where the cabin starts to show its age is in the lack of wireless CarPlay, which for a 2028-model-year car is totally unacceptable.

The rest of the cabin is a lovely place to be. Volvo’s seats are unbeatable, the Bowers & Wilkins sound system made Arvingarna sound excellent, and the Orofors shifter doesn’t disappoint. Really, all the materials in the updated car are well utilized.

The light wood on the door panels combined with the felt material on the passenger side of the dashboard felt very premium. There’s even a tiny Swedish flag under the passenger air vent. No notes.

Photo by: Volvo

78 Miles Of Pure Electric Range

The Volvo XC60 Long Range is powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as previous models. It makes 247 horsepower on its own. When combined with the all-new battery, the plug-in makes 455 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. This means a 4.5-second 0-60 mph time, but only a 112-mph top speed.

The real big number here is 78 miles of pure electric driving range courtesy of a 41.2-kilowatt-hour battery. Volvo says that number is good for up to three days of commuting without using the gasoline engine, on average. After my time in the car, it seems accurate.

Combined, the XC60 Long Range can drive almost 600 miles on a single tank.

Photos by: Volvo

Fast But Calm

Despite the power bump and the larger battery, the updated XC60 drives about the same as it did before. Which is to say: fine. While not as quick as a BMW X3, the XC60 still manages to get out of its own way.

The power curve is linear and doesn't feel harsh like the smaller EX30. Despite weighing 4,855 pounds, the XC60 is planted, and there is not a ton of body roll when turning at speed.

When in electric mode, the XC60 is quiet and serene. Unlike in other Volvo EV models, I did not notice the electric range drop significantly at speed. Driving from Copenhagen, across the bridge into and around Sweden, a roughly 75-mile journey, we still had a few miles of range left at the end of the day, and that was both city and highway driving combined.

The biggest knock is the suspension. While not harsh or back-breaking, there were multiple small potholes and bumps that shook the car a bit more than I expected. Volvo’s EVs ride very smooth and soft, so I was hoping for some of that to translate to the XC60, but whether it’s the suspension setup or the large rims, something isn’t doing its job here.

Verdict: The XC60 Still Delivers

Photo by: Volvo

Volvo has not announced pricing for the XC60 Long Range, but given how the current plug-in offering starts at just over $68,500, expect this model to start either at or in the low $70,000 range. This could be a hard pill to swallow for some buyers.

What do you think?

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Comments

Volvo has a messy history with launching important products. The EX30 arrived too expensive, and the EX90 arrived unfinished. Thankfully, the XC60 Long Range feels more complete. Maybe it's because this is still, at the end of the day, a decade-old car. But it feels like more care and attention has gone into building this than previous Volvos. This is the cash-cow, after all.

The XC60 Long Range is still a very good car. Despite a few issues, it’s hard to argue that Volvo has successfully updated the car to keep it fresh in the eyes of buyers. Still, as good as the XC60 is, hopefully this facelift serves as a preview for what comes next, because you can’t sell the same model forever.

Volvo XC60 T8 Long Range Competitors:

Competitor Reviews

The 2025 Audi Q5 Adds More Screens, More Power: Review

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Coupe Is Still Odd, But The Inline-Six Helps: Review

2028 Volvo XC60 Long Range

Engine Turbocharged 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Battery 41.2 Kilowatt-Hour

Output 455 Horsepower / 560 Pound-Feet

Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic

Drive Type All-Wheel Drive

Speed 0-60 MPH 4.5 Seconds

Maximum speed 112 Miles Per Hour

Weight 4,588 Pounds

Efficiency 67 MPGe Combined

EV Range 78 Miles

Base Price TBA

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