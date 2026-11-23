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Driven: New Audi Q7 And SQ7 Bring The Power And The Tech

The redesigned Audi Q7 and SQ7 are fast, family friendly, and equipped with some of the best tech on the market.

Photo by: Travis Langness | Motor1

Travis Langness

By: Travis Langness

Nov 23, at 9:00am ET

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Audi has done something with their three-row SUV that’s seldom seen in the segment: they’ve waited a decade to redesign it. The second-generation Q7 launched in 2017, and it’s carried on for the last decade, with a few facelifts along the way, but without a complete redesign. For 2027, though, Audi’s given it a complete overhaul in both standard Q7 and high-performance SQ7 forms.

This is the third generation of the family hauler, and there’s a lot to highlight. Both versions of the 2027 Q7 get a whole new look on the outside, highlighted by cutting-edge Matrix LED headlights, and both models have more powerful engines under the hood.

After a day of driving both the Q7 and SQ7 through the winding hills of Northern California, it’s clear that the redesign was worth the wait.

Pros

Big Power From Q7

Pumped-Up SQ7

Upscale Cabins

Ultra-Modern Tech

Cons

Stiff Ride With Optional 23s

Limited Third-Row Room

Big Power Updates For The Big SUVs

2027 Audi Q7

Photo by: Travis Langness | Motor1

If you’re familiar with the Audi family of vehicles, you’ll likely recognize the engines powering both the Q7 and SQ7. The 2027 Q7 uses a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 previously available in the RS5, while the SQ7 uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 sourced from the RSQ8. Neither engine feels old or underpowered, though.

The six-cylinder in the Q7 puts out a healthy 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. A zero-to-60 mph launch in the all-wheel-drive Q7 takes just 4.8 seconds according to Audi’s estimates. Mash the throttle in the Q7, and it moves away from a stop with purpose, piping in a bit of fake engine noise through the speakers (depending on your drive mode) as shifts are snapped off in a hurry by the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Photos by: Travis Langness | Motor1

Photos by: Travis Langness | Motor1

Bury the loud pedal and the V8-powered SQ7 growls and grunts as you point its nose towards the horizon. It feels downright fast in the most enjoyable and intoxicating ways. The V8 makes 591 hp and 590 lb-ft and is paired with a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, which is good for a 3.7-second sprint from zero to 60 mph.

With an optional sport adaptive air suspension, the SQ7 features upgraded suspension hardware for better performance. It stays flat and controlled through every corner, without much of a hint of body roll. But there is a drawback. Combined with optional 23-inch wheels, the sport adaptive air suspension makes for a stiff ride in the SQ7. Thankfully, a more comfortable version of the air suspension is available as well.

2027 Audi SQ7

Photo by: Travis Langness | Motor1

Well Lit And Tech Forward

Audi is very proud of the exterior lighting on the new Q7, and rightfully so. The company has innovated in the world of exterior vehicle lighting for years, and the Q7’s headlights mark a significant milestone for them: the arrival of the optional Digital Matrix LED headlights to the United States.

Previously available in Canada and Europe, each headlight uses over 25,000 individual LEDs, and they light the road in an astonishing way. Using the vehicle’s cameras and radar, the headlights detect where other vehicles are, both traveling in the same direction in front of the SUV and towards it, and the Audi headlights precisely illuminate the road around those other vehicles.

Photos by: Travis Langness | Motor1

Photos by: Travis Langness | Motor1

The Matrix LED’s are part of an optional $1,600 Vision package, but they’re paired with a head-up display and headlight washers, so it’s worth the extra cash. More than just outwardly illuminating, the Q7 and SQ7 have all sorts of thoroughly modern tech on the inside.

The massive dashboard-encompassing array of screens are easy to see and use, even if they are a bit overwhelming at first. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is a real treat, too. The optional system uses 22 speakers, driven by 1,360 watts of power, with actuators under the front seats to provide what feels like bass without actually turning up the volume.

Verdict: Lust After The SQ, Get The Q

Photo by: Travis Langness | Motor1

The 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 are some of the most luxurious forms of transportation you can buy for your large family. They’re both brimming with the latest tech that Audi has to offer, and driving either of the big three-row SUVs on winding mountain roads is a rewarding experience. The third row is tight on space, so you’ll likely use it for just the kids, but it’ll do in a pinch for adults as well.

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Audi has gone with a simple no-trim-levels setup on the Q7 and SQ7, but both are available with a long list of options and packages. The Q7 starts at $72,295 (including a $1,395 destination fee), while the test vehicle seen here was optioned up to $93,990. The SQ7 starts at $100,095, also including the mandatory destination fee, and my test vehicle was optioned up to $116,790.

The guttural rumble from the SQ7’s V8 is something I’d love to live with every day, but in the real world, where fuel economy and upfront pricing make a significant difference, the Q7 is 90 percent as enjoyable in almost every regular driving scenario.

Audi Q7 and SQ7 Competitors

Competitor Reviews

The Mercedes GLE Just Keeps Getting Better: Driven

The 2027 BMW X5 Is Hugely Improved Where It Matters Most: Driven

2027 Audi SQ7

Engine Turbocharged 4.0-Liter V8

Output 591 Horsepower / 590 Pound-Feet

Drive Type All-Wheel Drive

Speed 0-60 MPH 3.7 Seconds

Maximum speed 155 Miles Per Hour

Weight 5,467 Pounds

Efficiency 15 City / 20 Highway / 17 Combined

Seating Capacity 7

Cargo Volume 15.1 / 43.9 / 78.1 Cubic Feet

Trim Base Price $100,095

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